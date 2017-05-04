5 restaurants meat lovers will adore

SINGAPORE: Now that the farm-to-table ethos is firmly entrenched in our restaurant scene with chefs more mindful of making the most of their ingredients, there has never been a better time to be a meat lover in this city. At these restaurants, the meat is thoughtfully sourced from across the world and the cooking more astute than ever.



BEDROCK BAR & GRILL

Executive chef Isaac Tan has started a World Meat Series where he introduces meat from places he has visited. (Photo: Bedrock Bar & Grill)

Executive chef Isaac Tan is so well-travelled that he’s started a World Meat Series at this popular grill restaurant where he introduces beef from parts of the world that he has made stops at, beginning with Hokkaido, Japan.

From now till May 31, the best of Hokkaido’s wagyu takes centrestage in dishes like beef carpaccio ($38) — slivers of lightly torched wagyu served with a light truffle dressing — and beef tartar ($38) served with classic condiments like capers, mustard, chives, chopped shallots and an egg yolk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the truly indulgent stuff, ask for the richly marbled A5 Hokkaido wagyu striploin or the A5 Hokkaido wagyu ribeye (both at $180 for 200g).



#01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard. Tel: 6238 0054.



HUBER’S BUTCHERY & BISTRO

Do not miss the braised grain-fed bone-in short ribs. (Photo: Huber’s Butchery and Bistro)

Who better to cook you some proper meat than the people who actually bring in the meat?

At the meat temple that is Huber’s Butchery and Bistro in the Dempsey area, the compact menu has dishes like braised grain-fed bone-in short ribs ($17), grilled Australian pasture-fed lamb chops ($24), and an immensely satisfying dry-aged beef burger ($18.50).

What’s even better is that the food and drinks are affordably priced (think $6.50 for a 330-ml Krombacher Pils from Germany). And if the meal inspires you to hit your own grill, the meat counter is only an elevator ride away.



22 Dempsey Road. Tel: 6737 1588.



FYR CYCENE OND DRINK

FYR Cycene Ond Drink’s fortnightly Sunday Caveman Cookout Brunch features a spread of prime meats. (Photo: FYR Cycene Ond Drink)

Pronounced as “fire kitchen and drink”, FYR Cycene Ond Drink bills itself a “caveman restaurant”. In simpler terms, this eatery along Telok Ayer Street cooks a lot of meat the old-fashioned way — over a charcoal fire.

Its fortnightly Sunday Caveman Cookout Brunch features a spread of prime meats, including a whole suckling pig on a spit, beef steaks, lamb, sausages, roasted chickens, and lots more. They are served with nine different sauces, such as belacan (fermented shrimp paste), chilli coulis and mushroom.

Diners can pay for individual items (from $6 per meat or $3 per sausage) or order the Caveman Platter ($60, minimum two people), which includes choice cuts like suckling pig, beef short ribs, lamb ribs, chicken thighs and pork collar.

Jazz band The Pocket Watchers livens up the atmosphere from 2pm to 5pm.



19 Boon Tat Street. Tel: 6221 3703.



SALTED & HUNG

At Salted & Hung, every part of the meat is given the royal treatment, such as this wagyu flank with anchovies and beef fat potatoes. (Photo: Salted & Hung)

At this modern Australian restaurant, lesser-known parts of the animal get equal, if not higher, billing than regular cuts. For example, beef tongue with wasabi emulsion, pickled onions and shallot crisps ($16), as well as grilled flank steak with anchovies and beef fat potatoes ($52).

Executive chef Drew Nocente cures his own Italian-style charcuterie in a customised curing cabinet, so expect goodies like lardo served with truffle honey and chillies ($15), and wagyu bresaola ($12) with portobello mushrooms and confit egg yolk.

To round off the experience, order the beer pairing menu, which features a range of Aussie craft brews to go with the decidedly masculine grub served here.



12 Purvis Street. Tel: 6358 3130.

THE BUTCHER’S KITCHEN

The Butcher’s Kitchen will bring in special cuts of meat from Australia upon request and cook it according to your specifications. (Photo: The Butcher’s Kitchen)



This new restaurant-retail concept at Suntec City not only has a rather extensive menu of meats and dishes like pizzas and burgers, it also allows guests to order off-menu items in advance.

Owned by popular butchery chain The Butcher, The Butcher’s Kitchen will bring in special cuts of meat from Australia and cook it according to your specifications upon request.

For instance, an OP bone-in beef rib, which typically weighs between 1.2 kg and 1.5 kg will set you back about $79.90 per kg, and must be ordered three to four days ahead. This will feed about seven to eight guests. The regular menu throws up equally good grub, including a grilled Robbins Island wagyu rib eye ($58) and a grilled lamb rack ($35).



#02-472 Suntec City Tower 1 & 2, North Wing, 9 Temasek Blvd. Tel: 9616 0111.