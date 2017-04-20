5 Restaurants To Have Power Lunches

SINGAPORE: Whether that taste for power requires a nouvelle French feast or a classic Chinese banquet, Singapore has a slew of impressive lunch options that are perfect for discussing business. Here are our top five picks.

ODETTE

The lunch menus at Odette feature seasonal highlights such as scallops. (Photo: Odette)



A reservation at this immensely popular restaurant headed by chef Julien Royer is notoriously difficult to snag. So the fact that you’ve procured one is impressive all on its own. Once inside the light-filled dining room, straight-backed service staff fawn over guests with just the right amount of professional attention. The four to six-course lunch menus (S$98 to S$148) feature seasonal highlights and Royer’s signature dishes including Hokkaido uni with Mozambique langoustine tartare and oscietra caviar, and hand-dived Scottish scallops with calamansi gel, Kyoho grapes and yozukosho pepper granite. If nothing else, lunch at Odette is a great way for guests to experience its full hospitality experience in a limited time — so your guests can say that they’ve been to Odette and done that.

1 St Andrew’s Road, #01-04. Tel: 6385 0498.

Advertisement

VLV

The beautifully grand conservation building it sits in isn’t the most impressive feature of this lifestyle complex. In the afternoons, the restaurant — spread over the entire second floor — is a fine space for the modern towkay to conduct business over exquisite Chinese fare. As lunch sets are as affordable as S$98 for four people (maximum two sets per party) or S$48 per person (minimum two people), the more people the merrier.



VLV serves exquisite Chinese fare. (Photo: VLV)

For these prices, diners get to nosh on delicate morsels of dim sum, a nutritious Chinese soup, and the likes of baked Chilean sea bass with black olive and white wine butter sauce, and braised noodles with enoki mushrooms and beansprouts.

Clarke Quay, 3A River Valley Road, #01-02. Tel: 6227 2135.

STELLAR AT 1-ALTITUDE

Lunch menu changes regularly at Stellar 1-Altitude and the poached Norwegian salmon salad is one of the highlights in April. (Photo: Stellar 1-Altitude)



The dizzying view from its 62nd floor perch makes this CBD restaurant a pretty inspiring place to spend an afternoon. It helps that the three- and four-course lunch sets offer some delicious distractions too. The menus change monthly — in April, for instance, chef Chris Millar and his team served a seared tuna confit with extra virgin olive oil emulsion and lemon and rosemary risoni. Those eating healthy can opt for the Stellar Garden, a create-your-own-salad number that comes with a slab of poached Norwegian salmon.

1 Raffles Place. Tel: 6438 0410.

LES AMIS

Les Amis serves French fare in a chic yet approachable manner. (Photo: Les Amis)



There is good reason why Les Amis has retained its mantle as one of Singapore’s top restaurants for over 20 years. The classic French food it serves is always chic yet approachable, and the service warm yet unobtrusive. The busiest of executives appreciate its Le Menu Express — a four-course lunch that can be served in under 45 minutes. For S$75, it comes with treats like seasonal white asparagus from Provence with bitter spring shoots, and braised veal tongue with albufera sauce (a lush, butter-based sauce). Parties with more time on their hands can choose from the five-course Le Menu Printemps, which includes a caviar service (S$185).

1 Scotts Road, #01-16 Shaw Centre. Tel: 6733 2225.

SPAGO

For $45, you get to enjoy a three-course set lunch at Spago. (Photo: Spago)



This charmingly wrought restaurant by Wolfgang Puck is a great place for corporate lunchers seeking a friendly Californian menu and skilled service. Located on the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands, Spago’s set lunch menu goes for an equally friendly S$45 for three courses, which might include a chicken “laksa” spring roll, steamed red snapper with bok choy, choy sum and lotus root, and a coconut-passion fruit trifle.

Level 57, Sands Skypark Tower 2, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue. Tel: 6688 9955.