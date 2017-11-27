5 things to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their engagement

SINGAPORE: Kensington Palace on Monday (Nov 27) announced the engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, with a royal wedding set for early next year.

Actress Meghan Markle in a promotional photo for the TV show Suits. (Photo: Facebook/Suits)

The announcement of the engagement brought to an end months of speculation that Prince Harry was ready to end his wild bachelor days and settle down.

Here are five things about the royal couple, as well as the upcoming royal wedding.

1. Markle and the Prince first met through mutual friends in London in July 2016

The actress revealed this in an interview with Vanity Fair published in September this year. The pair dated for about six months before it became news, she said.

2. The Suits star is not the first American to marry into the British royal family

American socialite Wallis Simpson married Edward VIII in France in 1937. But in order for the wedding to take place, the king had to give up his title 326 days after assuming the throne.

3. Markle was subjected to abuse after news broke of her relationship with Prince Harry

Markle, whose mother is African-American, was on the receiving end of "a wave of abuse and harassment" after her relationship with Prince Harry came to light. This prompted Kensington Palace to issue a statement in November last year on the issue.

Kensington Palace has issued a statement this morning about the harassment currently being experienced by Meghan Markle and her family. pic.twitter.com/EuFZ4fmUIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2016

4. The couple got engaged in London earlier this month

In its announcement on Monday, Kensington Palace said Prince Harry has informed the Queen and other close members of the royal family about the engagement, which took place in London earlier in November.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness. https://t.co/aAJ23uSbao — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 27, 2017

5. The royal wedding will take place in 2018

The wedding has been set for spring next year, though no further details have been given out at this point.