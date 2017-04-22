7 happy hour deals in the CBD worth checking out

SINGAPORE: When you have had that kind of day at work, here’s a list of places where you can enjoy a cocktail or two at wallet-friendly prices. You’re welcome.

ANGIE'S OYSTER BAR

Angie's Oyster Bar comes with a spectacular view (Photo: Angie's Oyster Bar)

Not only does this place boast one of the most gorgeous views in Singapore, it also serves the most amazing seafood platters (there is also a S$1++ oyster deal from 6pm to 8pm on weekdays). Plus, who can resist the $10++ cocktail coolers (including Rosemary G&Ts, Dirty Sangrias and Raspberry Juleps) that starts from 8pm daily. The view from the top is complementary and we’re pretty sure it gets better with every drink you order.

50 Raffles Place, Level 45, Singapore Land Tower. Tel: 6221 9555. Monday to Friday, noon to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm; Saturday, 6pm to 11pm. Closed on Sunday.



Advertisement

THE SECRET MERMAID

The Secret Mermaid serves an extensive range of American spirits and craft beers. (Photo: The Secret Mermaid)

Located at the basement of Ocean Financial Centre, The Secret Mermaid is perfect for those looking for a cosy spot. Not only do they serve selected craft beers on tap along with an extensive range of America-made spirits ranging from gins to bourbons, cocktails and beers go for $14++ and $11++, respectively, from 5pm to 7pm. That’s not all. You also get a complimentary serving of tater tots with every drink order. Want more? An order of sashimi goes for only $8 from 7pm to 10pm.

10 Collyer Quay, #B1-08 Ocean Financial Centre. Monday to Friday, 5pm to 11pm. Closed on public holidays.

&SONS

&Sons is a cosy bar to unwind after a long day at work. (Photo: &Sons)

You might know &Sons as a nifty spot for quick and affordable pasta lunches during the weekday. But once the evening rolls in, this bar-restaurant becomes a great place to wind down with Italian wines that go for $9++ each (sparkling red are also available at $7++ a glass) or half pint draft beers for $5++. There is also the Aperol Spritz at $8++ each from 5pm until closing, every Wednesday.



20 Cross Street, #01-19, China Square Central. Monday to Friday, 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 11.30pm; Saturday, 6pm to 11.30pm. Closed on Sunday.

THE BLACK SWAN

More than just great Happy Hour deals, The Black Swan's beautiful interior make this a great place to hang out. (Photo: The Black Swan)

You can almost feel your work stress lifted off your shoulders once you step past its hefty doors. It could be the beautiful and grand art deco interior that transports you to a different era, the laidback alfresco area that's perfect to watch the sun go down or perhaps it’s the $9++ house pours, house wines and draft beers as well as $2++ oysters (available from 5pm to 8pm) that signal the start of a good night ahead.

19 Cecil Street. Tel: 64383757. Monday, 11.30am to 11pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 11.30am to midnight; Friday, 11.30am to 1am; Saturday, 5pm to 1am. Closed on Sunday and public holidays.

CLUB MEATBALLS

Happy Hour starts from lunch at Club Meatballs. (Photo: Club Meatballs)

What’s not to like about this place? The happy hour deals kick in at lunch (noon to 2pm), after work (4pm to 8pm), and all day on Saturday. The drinks include spirit and mixers, bottled beers and wine (at $7++, $8++ and $9++ per glass, respectively). There’s even a deal for a “double spirit & mixer” at $11++.

20 Cross Street, #01-35, China Square Central. Tel: 6222 8660. Monday to Friday, 8am to midnight; Saturday, 11am to midnight. Closed on Sunday.

FIVE ORIENTAL COLLYER QUAY

At Five Oriental Collyer Quay, Happy Hour lasts the whole night. (Photo: Five Oriental Collyer Quay)

As the prices for alcohol continue to rise, we’re grateful for a place like Five Oriental Collyer Quay – a centrally located establishment you can depend on for no fuss affordable house pours and beers at $5++ a glass all through the evening. ‘Nuff said.

16 Collyer Quay, #01-05B. Monday to Friday, noon to midnight; Saturday, 6pm to midnight. Closed on Sunday and public holidays.



THE EXCHANGE

For those who need an early start, The Exchange is the place to be. (Photo: The Exchange)

Located at the ground floor of Asia Square, this place is known for its Ladies Night every Wednesday where women enjoy free flow of Lychee Martinis, Margaritas Hoegaarden Rose and vodka house pours from 6pm to 10pm. Men can look forward to house pour spirits and bottled beers at $8.50++ and other beer bucket deals from 9am until 8pm from Monday to Thursday. This deal is also available all day on every Friday.

8 Marina View, #01-05, Asia Square Tower 1. Monday to Tuesday, 9am to 10pm; Wednesday, 9am to 2am; Thursday, 9am to midnight; Friday, 9am to 1am. Closed on Saturday and Sunday.