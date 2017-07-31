9 places to enjoy a good meal and watch the fireworks this National Day

One of the biggest highlights every National Day is the fireworks finale. What better way to enjoy the spectacular pyrotechnic display than with delicious food and great company? Here are some choice picks.

SINGAPORE: This year’s National Day Parade (NDP), which will be held at the Marina Bay Floating Platform, pays tribute to all national servicemen as Singapore celebrates 50 years of National Service. Other segments on the programme include colourful performances that depict Singapore’s journey from sleepy island to garden, as well as a grand display of five F-15SG fighter aircrafts performing the signature bomb burst.

But the fireworks display that marks the end of the parade is one of the favourite segments for many people. To catch the spectacle, you could join the hordes of people in the public spaces surrounding the area. But think about how warm it’s going to be, and how you’ll have to jostle with the masses to get home once the show’s over. Why not watch the fireworks in the comforts of one of these gorgeous restaurants over a deliciously languid meal?

STELLAR @ 1-ALTITUDE

When you have one of the city’s finest vantage points and an exquisite menu, you can be sure that this National Day celebration will be a memorable one. (Photo: Stellar@1-altitude.com)

Perched on the rooftop of One Raffles Place, 282 metres above the festivities, you’ll get front row seats from one of the city’s finest vantage points. Nosh on the restaurant’s six-course constellation menu ($130++) or eight-course Antipodes menu ($190++) that include Tajima wagyu oyster blade with beetroot hummus and truffles, and dessert art crafted by the restaurant’s pastry chefs.

Level 62, One Raffles Place. Tel: 6438 0410

ROCKS URBAN BAR + GRILL

While it doesn’t boast a rooftop view, Rock Urban Bar + Grill still offers an unhindered view of the fireworks from its second-floor perch at The Sail. No special set menus for National Day here but you can order from the a la carte menu of solid, simple fare the likes of steak tartare ($27), wood-fired pizzas ($28), wagyu cheeseburger ($41) and meats from the grill.

What’s on the menu: Steak tartare, wood-fired pizzas, wagyu cheeseburger and meats from the grill. (Photo: Rocks Urban Bar + Grill)

#02-02/02 The Sail@ Marina Bay, 2 Marina Boulevard. Tel: 6348 4404

CÉ LA VI

Cé La Vi is introducing a five-course Modern-Asian menu specially for National Day. (Photo: Cé La Vi)

Of course you’ll want to be at the summit of Marina Bay Sands where it feels like you could reach out and touch those fighter jets as they zoom across the sky. For the occasion, Cé La Vi will be serving a five-course Modern-Asian National Day menu ($198++), with dishes such as Iberico pork belly with parsnip and apple puree, and grilled Rangers Valley Black Market ribeye with Australian black truffles.

Marina Bay Sands, Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue. Tel: 6508 2188

TOWN RESTAURANT

If you prefer local delights, then don't miss the Town Restaurant's Satay by the River dinner buffet. (Photos: The Fullerton Hotel)

A more down-home, kinder-to-the pocket option is available at The Fullerton Hotel’s Town Restaurant. Its Satay by the River dinner buffet ($69++) sees chefs grilling traditional satay with all the fixins’, as well as Japanese-style skewers such as wagyu beef kushiyaki and sous vide beef tongue. The buffet includes an unending selection of appetisers, a carvery station, local staples like roti prata, and chendol and ice kachang stations. Remember to ask for a seat in the terrace area so you can enjoy a great view of the fireworks.

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square. Tel 6733 8388

ARTEMIS

Artemis has designed four special dishes for sharing – grilled lobster with mushroom sabayon and a whole roasted organic chicken. (Photos: Artemis)

Set on the rooftop of CapitaGreen on the 4oth floor, this Mediterranean restaurant will be serving its regular menu as well as four special dishes designed for sharing on National Day. Among them are a whole roasted organic chicken ($62), wagyu striploin with Chianti mustard ($172), and grilled lobster with mushroom sabayon ($78). Dinner service begins from 4.30pm, so you can enjoy the parade while grazing at the table.

CapitaGreen Rooftop, Level 40, 138 Market Street. Tel: 6635 8677

FORLINO

Enjoy the fly-past as you feast on a semi-buffet with more than 21 choices of antipasti, main courses and dessert. (Photo: Forlino)

This is one of the most romantic places to take in the fireworks with a meal. The intimate restaurant at One Fullerton comes with a gorgeous view of Marina Bay Sands as the sunset baths it in its golden light. Enjoy the fly-past and watch the moon rise as you nosh on a semi-buffet with more than 21 choices of antipasti, main courses and dessert. Its $280++ price tag includes a free-flow of prosecco, house wines, beers, soft drinks and juices for three hours.

#02-06 One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Rd. Tel: 6690 7564

MONTI

The chilli crab agnolotti with curry leaf and freshwater crabs is inspired by food found in Singapore. (Photo: Monti)

From its pod-like structure on the water, Monti will offer Singapore-inspired Italian fare in its five ($188++) and six-course ($288++) set menus, with dishes like chilli crab agnolotti with curry leaf and freshwater crabs. The meal comes with two glasses of champagne and a waterside view of the fireworks.

82 Collyer Quay. Tel: 6535 0724

THE BIRD

The Black Pepper Crab Cake (left) is specially created for National Day or you can chow down on signature Chicken 'n' Watermelon 'n' Waffles. (Photo: The Bird)

While the barnyard-chic dining room at The Bird is a fine place to chew on your buttermilk fried chicken, the bar upstairs will offer you the same menu plus a view of the Bay in its festive, patriotic glory. You won’t get a front-row view of the fireworks, but you’ll only have to look up to see it in all its colourful splendour. For National Day, The Bird will also be serving a special black pepper crab cake ($30), made with lump crab meat, a bunch of fresh herbs and spices, and served over a spiced black pepper sauce.

#01-82 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue. Tel: 6688 9959

SAINT PIERRE

Enjoy a nine-course Singapore-inspired French meal that reinterprets local favourites such as satay and nasi lemak by chef Emmanuel Stroobant. (Photo: Saint Pierre)

Chef-owner Emmanuel Stroobant has dreamed up a nine-course Singapore-inspired French meal that reinterprets local favourites such as satay and nasi lemak. The latter sees Hokkaido king crab crusted with puffed coconut rice and served with a spicy sambal jel, pandan leaf puree and a dusting of ikan bilis. Beef rendang takes the form of 24-hour braised Ohmi short ribs spiked with galangal, garlic, lemongrass, coconut milk and jackfruit, and served with homemade keropok. Located on the second floor of One Fullerton, the restaurant offers a lovely view towards Marina Bay Sands, from which you can catch the fly-past and fireworks.

#02-02B One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Rd. Tel: 6438 0887