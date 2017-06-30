9 social media dos and don’ts for your children

Help your kids mind their online manners, so that they will make meaningful connections.

SINGAPORE: Just like how you join online mummy groups to get to know other mothers, your children’s active participation on social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook is a great way to make friends. This is how they interact with people who share their interests.

However, as your kids mingle anonymously while they’re online, this false sense of security might make them more open about speaking their minds. This is why cyberbullying has become a real problem. The Media Literacy Council (MLC) Singapore notes that three out of 10 school children and youths have experienced some form of cyberbullying.

But unlike other forms of bullying, like physical abuse, cyberbullying can “follow” your children anywhere they go. It’s especially distressing for them when the bullying is on social media, because they think the whole world knows. Many victims of cyberbullying feel helpless and might even contemplate suicide

Following a set of rules may prevent your children from falling victim to cyberbullying or becoming an online bully. MLC chairman Lock Wai Han noted, “As (our youths) interact with others online, there is a need to learn to be responsible digital citizens and use the internet for the good of the community.”

Here are some common dos and don’ts your tweens should follow when they post something online.

You should never allow your children to post private information online. (Photo: Pexels)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Don’t post private information online Information on their whereabouts and personal details have no place on the Internet, unless they want to become the target of criminals. Even if they want to tag a café’s location on Instagram, do so only after leaving the place.

Don’t spread false information or rumours Know this: Under the Telecommunications Act, passing on false information can get an individual fined up to $10,000 or jailed for three years or both. Disseminating a post about bomb threats in schools can lead to jail-time.

Don’t be rude even if your kids don’t agree with other people’s views If another user spreads hate and anger on his or her newsfeed, don’t engage in a war of words. Your kids can block anyone who makes them feel uncomfortable.

Don’t embarrass their friends by tagging them in “unglam” photos or videos Remember, they don’t have full control over the removal of any personal information on the Web. Even if they delete the photo, their friends may have already saved a copy of the image.

Do be responsible Don’t take revenge on a friend by posting unflattering photos online. What may seem funny may cost them a job in the future. The same rule applies to sharing their opinions online. It is best to keep their thoughts to themselves, especially if there’s any chance that these might be misconstrued or be found distasteful.

Do be respectful of differences Avoid using profanity, as well as racist, sexist and hypocritical language. Hate speech of any kind on the Internet — especially those that provoke violence or unrest — is also punishable by law.

Do be empathetic and consider their choice of words Their friends on social media won’t be able to see their facial expressions or body language, so choice of words matter. What they think is a matter-of-fact statement might actually be interpreted as sarcastic.

Do block or remove friends who make them feel uncomfortable It is okay to say no to any requests that make them feel uncomfortable. When online friends harasses your kids or asks them sexually-suggestive questions — ignore or block the friends immediately.

Do spread positivity online An inspirational quote does more good than a rant about how stressful schoolwork is. In any case, your children don’t want to give their friends the chance to rat them out to your teacher!

A version of this story first appeared in Smart Parents