A giant zip wire is installed on Paris' Eiffel Tower for adrenaline junkies

PARIS: Do you want to know how fast a tennis ball goes? Zip down a line strung from the second floor of the Eiffel tower, 115m above the ground.

During the French Open and in association with tennis tournament Roland-Garros, bottled water vendor Perrier allows volunteers to down at 90kmh, the speed of a tennis ball being smashed.

Volunteer Julien Bidet, 39, said he both feared and loved the experience, while 19-year-old Celia Bresson said she had plunged into the emptiness without a doubt in her mind.

Parisians and tourists who take the plunge will land on a platform in the Champs de Mars park at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, next to the Perrier Village where spectators will be able to follow tennis matches on a big screen throughout the week.