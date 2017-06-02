A hardcore Hong Kong hike: A new experience in a city known for eating and shopping

Channel NewsAsia’s Hong Kong correspondent Wei Du takes us on an adventure trail that is not for the faint-hearted.

HONG KONG: Skyscrapers, wet markets, roast geese, wonton noodles. Yes, this side of Hong Kong is familiar to many.

But did you know 40 per cent of Hong Kong is designated as country parks where construction is strictly forbidden? It’s a little crazy considering this is one of the most densely populated corners of the world with sky-high property prices.

Having said that, the lush green beyond the urban jungle makes for wonderful short getaways.

There are plenty of walking trails that are easy to tackle with gorgeous views. But if you are up for a challenge, come to Sharp Peak - the crown jewel of Hong Kong trails - for a day of solid hiking and workout. Just make sure you are fit and agile.

I'm not kidding! If you haven’t had much strenuous exercise of late, speak to a doctor before attempting this challenging hike.

Trail name: Sharp Peak

Difficulty level: 4.5/5

Scenic level: 5/5

Duration: 5 to 7 hours

Suitable for: Experienced hikers, ideally with some basic rock climbing skills

Situated in East Sai Kung Country Park, Sharp Peak stands at 468m above sea level. That’s not particularly tall; in Hong Kong alone, there are 15 peaks that are well above this height. But the near vertical ascend close to the summit makes this trail particularly treacherous. The payoff, though, is of epic proportions.

Your adventure starts here. (Photo: Wei Du)

To get to Sharp Peak, make your way to Pak Tam Au in Sai Kung by bus or by taxi - it’s about an hour from Central. From the bus stop, get onto Maclehose Trail Section 2. For about an hour, you walk on a paved road through a dense sub-tropical forest. Beware of the New Territories’ famous cow population (and dung) and the occasional mud crab crossing the road.

Look where you walk – cows are a common sight as you make your way to Sharp Peak. (Photo: Wei Du)

Before you hit Ham Tin, take the stairs on your left up a gentle slope, and voila! The view opens up and Sharp Peak is now in sight. Yes, it’s the pointy one at the back. Brace yourself!

Spring is a lovely time in Sai Kung. If you don’t succeed in going all the way to the top, the camellias covering the lower slopes would be enough of a reward in and of themselves. So don’t rush, enjoy your surroundings and take a deep breath.

The camellias are in full bloom during spring. (Photo: Wei Du)

Here’s where it gets tough.

The slope is covered with loose gravel which makes it extremely slippery, so free your hands because you are going to need them. And ditch your hiking sticks if you’ve brought any. They won’t help - your hands are your best tools. Some people wear gloves. While it might look uncool, it really isn’t a bad idea.

A word of caution: If the climb becomes too taxing for you, there is no shame in calling it quits. Getting up is the easy part, coming back down is a lot worse (which is probably why the Hong Kong government is not keen for hikers to trek up Sharp Peak, although it’s a very crowded route on weekends).

The trek up can be a challenge for those who are not physically active. (Photo: Wei Du)

If you’ve persisted, ladies and gentlemen, you’re in for a treat.

Look around. The peak is surrounded by pristine white sand beaches on three fronts. You didn’t know Hong Kong had this to offer, did you?

Look at this gorgeous view. (Photo: Wei Du)



Now for the climb down. First, the good news. Take the trail on your left, it’s gentler than the way up.

Now for the bad news. It’s gentler but not by much. Some hikers have injured themselves, occasionally fatally, on the way down.

During our hike, a Hong Kong Government Flying Service helicopter was called in to rescue an injured hiker. So please be careful.

After many slips, stumbles and falls, which you will definitely experience, you should reach Tai Long Wan, hands down Hong Kong’s best beach and surfers’ paradise.

Cut loose, take off your shoes, and step into the water. Be careful if you swim though. The outward current is very strong, and it’s not a designated public beach, so there is no lifeguard on duty.

Tai Long Wan is a surfers’ paradise. (Photo: Jiang Feng)

And now, I’ll just leave you with this view. Till we meet again, Sharp Peak.