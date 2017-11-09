A taste of Pyongyang in Vietnam

HANOI: Pyongyang Restaurant – or Binh Nhuong Quan in Vietnamese – is a Korean restaurant in Hanoi that is wholly managed and operated by citizens of the reclusive state.

This restaurant is one of more than 100 North Korean establishments across the world. Last year, 13 North Koreans working at one of these restaurants defected to the South, a case that made headlines around the world.

Given the recent heightened tension over the North Korean nuclear missile programme, eating at Pyongyang Restaurant one mid-week evening turned out to be both exciting and surreal.

After a short flight of stairs up from the entrance, my guests and I were greeted by a doll-faced waitress decked out in a black-and-white dress – the formal dress code of all the service staff at this restaurant. And the first hint of North Korea in this establishment was the state flag pin on her chest.

The menu at Pyongyang Restaurant. (Photo: Tung Ngo)

Another middle-aged woman stood up from behind the counter with no signs of emotion on her face, and she certainly made us uncomfortable with her hard stares through her gold-rimmed glasses.

The space was dimly lit and the only tell-tale signs of it being a restaurant were the tables and sofas sprawled out rather haphazardly.

And it was bizarrely quiet.

This restaurant is one of two North Korea restaurants left in Vietnam after the one in Ho Chi Minh City closed, amid new sanctions imposed on North Korea, according to reports.

Pyongyang Restaurant has a total capacity that spans four levels, with private and VIP rooms on the third- and fourth-storey. Sources say the restaurant is operated by 20 North Korean citizens; most of them are not allowed to use mobile phone, and they have no access to the Internet too.

My dining companions and I were soon guided to the third floor via a small elevator and then to a private dining room. As we sat down, we noticed another couple seated at the table next to us, browsing the menu.

In the dining area, we saw more North Korean memorabilia: A printed image of Re-Unification monument, an image of the Chollima statue – landmarks in Pyongyang that often appeared in North Korea’s propaganda works.

The uncomfortable atmosphere soon dissipated when a waitress appeared, smiling as she earnestly went through the list of items on the menu. Her recommendations included kimchi, fried lobster, dried dumplings to steak meat, grilled todok and grilled eel, food she insisted were typical dishes found in North Korea.

On regular nights, there are live music performances by the North Korean service staff on the second floor, the same waitress said. Alas, we had no such luck that night.

As the revelry wore on, we quickly struck up conversations with the other diners.

Gukbup hot rice soup (left) and grilled pork with vegetables (right). (Photos: Tung Ngo)

“I was scared when I first entered this place,” said the South Korean man, one half of the couple at the next table, before he burst into laughter.

“Many food here would not available to people in North Korean,” said his dining partner who pointed at the spread on the table.

Customers were discouraged from taking photos earlier in the night but as the evening wore on, the rules were not strictly adhered to, and the staff had no problem with the patrons taking photos – some of the waitresses even posed with diners.

The waitress who served us soon became the centre of attention in the dining room, and was, surprisingly, open to taking questions from the diners. The room was quickly filled with jokes, laughter and boisterous cheers.

The best dishes of the evening were the grilled croaker and gukbap, a hot soup with rice. You can also get Pyongyang beer for 250,000 VND (US$11), Pyongang soju wine for 300,000 VND (US$13.20) per bottle, and Pyongyang cigarettes for 135,000 VND (US$5.94) per pack.

But food is obviously not the main attraction here. It is the unique dining experience that you’re not going to get from other usual South Korean eateries.

Pyongyang Restaurant is located at 28 Nguyen Thi Dinh Street, Cau Giay, Hanoi. Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily.