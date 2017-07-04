A&W to return to Singapore in 2018: Report

SINGAPORE: American fast-food chain A&W will set up shop in Singapore again, after exiting the market more than 10 years ago.

According to a Yahoo report on Tuesday (Jul 4), A&W CEO Kevin Bazner said that A&W has an office in Singapore since 2016, and that the company is looking to open 30 to 40 new restaurants a year across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.



The company is currently looking for a retail space for its flagship in Singapore, which is scheduled to open next year. This flagship will also serve as a training store for other Southeast Asia outlets, Yahoo reported.

A&W – which stands for “Allen and Wright” – made its debut in Singapore in 1966 at Dunearn Road, and the first A&W drive-through opened in 1970 at Bukit Timah Road.

The fast-food joint’s hamburgers, hot dogs and root beer soon became hugely popular among Singaporeans and it is believed its success helped pave the way for other fast-food establishments to set up shop in Singapore, including McDonald’s (1979), Kentucky Fried Chicken (1977) and Burger King (1982).

However, by 2003, A&W faced stiff competition from its competitors and shuttered its remaining outlets in the same year.

Advertisement