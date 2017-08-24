Abercrombie's second-quarter loss widens

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co posted a wider net loss in the second quarter as fewer customers visited its namesake stores.

Abercrombie, known for its Hollister and Abercrombie kids brands, said on Thursday sales at established stores fell 1 percent. Analysts on average had expected a decline of 2.1 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net loss attributable to Abercrombie widened to US$15.5 million, or 23 cents per share in the second quarter ended July 29, from US$13.1 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

The retailer's net sales fell to US$779.3 million from US$783.1 million.

