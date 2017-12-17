Actor Aaron Aziz conferred Datuk honours by Pahang royalty

PAHANG: Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz was among six recipients who were conferred the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) (Dec 16) by the Pahang royal family on Saturday, granting him the honorary Datuk title.

In a royal ceremony at the Abu Bakar Palace in Pahang on Saturday, Aaron, clad in a black baju kurung, complete with tanjak and keris (headdress and dagger), was awarded the DIMP by Crown Prince Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Aaron said he was "honoured" to be presented with the title.





He was quoted by Bernama as saying that he supports Tengku Abdullah's hopes of seeing honours recipients, including artistes like himself, help disaster victims in the state.



Aaron is currently based in Malaysia where he has featured in various local blockbusters including KL Gangster, Ombak Rindu and Adam dan Hawa.

