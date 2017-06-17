Actress Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, other factors - coroner

Lifestyle

Actress Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, other factors - coroner

The cause of death of actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, has been determined as sleep apnea and other factors, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said in a statement on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of "Star Wars, The Force Awakens" in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo

REUTERS: The cause of death of actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, has been determined as sleep apnea and other factors, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters