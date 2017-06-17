Actress Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, other factors - coroner
The cause of death of actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, has been determined as sleep apnea and other factors, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said in a statement on Friday.
REUTERS: The cause of death of actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, has been determined as sleep apnea and other factors, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Leslie Adler)