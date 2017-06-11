Adam West, who played Batman in 1960's TV series, dies at age 88
Adam West, the actor who played the title role in the kitschy 1960's "Batman" television series, has died at age 88, Variety reported on Saturday, citing a family statement.
West, who was so closely identified with his tongue-in-cheek portrayal of the cartoon superhero that he had trouble landing other roles when the show ended, died on Friday evening after a struggle with leukemia, his representative told Variety.
His representatives did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment.
(Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)