Ah Boys To Men 4 cast weigh in on whether Singapore women should serve National Service

Actors Tosh Zhang, Joshua Tan and Wang Wei Liang tell Channel NewsAsia's Genevieve Loh it should be an individual's choice.

SINGAPORE: Should it be mandatory for Singapore women to do National Service? This has long been an ongoing debate that shows no signs of abating.

The inclusion of and spotlight on a female army officer in the fourth instalment of Jack Neo’s popular military comedy franchise Ah Boys To Men (ABTM) opening in cinemas on Thursday (Nov 9) might just reignite the conversation. And perhaps signal a sign of progression in evolving times.

Hong Kong-born and Singapore-raised actress Apple Chen plays newcomer Lieutenant Zhang Xinyi from the Armour formation in ABTM 4, alongside fan favourites Sergeant Ong (Tosh Zhang), Ken Chow (Joshua Tan) and Lobang King (Wang Wei Liang).

With a woman in the mix and in charge no less, how do the Ah Boys feel about Singapore women and mandatory National Service?

Zhang told Channel NewsAsia that if it was up to him, he would not make it mandatory for Singapore women to serve.

“Because it’s really not easy. It’s very physically demanding,” he explained.

Which is why he thinks it’s “amazing” that women want to serve in the force.

“My ex-girlfriend’s a military regular. She’s in the navy,” he revealed. “And you have all these women here (in the armour unit). And they all sign on (to the force). It takes a lot of courage and bravery so I really respect them.”

“I think it’s great that women want to serve. I think it’s just great because if I had a choice, I might not want to serve,” he said.

Tan agrees with Zhang.

“To be honest, personally, I’m pretty happy with the current status quo, which is if the ladies want to, they can sign on,” he said. “If they don’t want to, it’s not mandatory.”

Tan recognises that with a progressive society and evolving times, some will argue that equal rights mean Singapore women should do mandatory National Service. But he still believes in choices.

“It’s not to say that girls can’t do certain things that guys can do,” he said. “It’s simply up to the (women) whether they want to serve or not.”

For Wang, whether women should or should not do National Service is simply not the question we should be debating about.

“I feel that if an individual sincerely wants to protect the country and contribute in any way, it shouldn’t make a difference if you’re a man or a woman,” he said.

“And honestly, women are not as fragile as we men make them out to be,” he continued. “They are many things women are capable of doing that we men would have never fathomed possible.”

He believes the determination, approach and strategic thinking of a woman are all definite assets to the military.

“Women can offer a different perspective on how to do things,” he said. “And that will elevate things to the next level.”

On that note, Tan hopes that ABTM 4 will break common stereotypes of women in the military - that they are either extremely “boyish and not feminine enough”.

“I hope our film will show people that a woman in the military can be beautiful, capable and kick ass all at the same time.”

Perhaps Wang sums up the debate best: “I think if women really want to serve our nation, then who are we as men to stop them and say they cannot. If it’s their choice, then it really shouldn’t matter. Men or women, there’s no difference. It’s for Singapore. It’s for the same cause.”