Amazon Prime customers get access to Brown Sugar movie service

: Amazon.com Inc's Prime customers will get access to the African-American movie-focused Brown Sugar service on Amazon Channels.

Prime customers would receive a seven-day free trial to access the service at BrownSugar.com and on other devices paying US$3.99 per month thereafter, Amazon said in a statement.

The Brown Sugar website tagline describes itself as "a black explosion of hot chicks, cool cats and cult classics". Its portfolio of movies include "Blacula", "Black Caesar", "Cotton Comes to Harlem" and "Foxy Brown", among others.

The announcement comes at a time when online video-streaming services like Netflix Inc and Amazon Prime are competing to gain traction among young viewers who are shying away from traditional television services.

Brown Sugar, run by African-American TV network Bounce, would be available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.

