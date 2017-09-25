Amazon signs up 'Gilmore Girls' creator to make original shows

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Amazon.com Inc said "Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her producer-husband Daniel Palladino have signed a multi-year deal with its studio division to make original shows.

The producer duo's first original series for Amazon - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" starring Rachel Brosnahan and set in 1958 New York City - will debut this fall on Amazon Prime video.

"We're excited about the next two seasons of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' with them and, with this deal, we can't wait to do a lot more together," said Joe Lewis, head of Comedy, Drama and VR at Amazon Studios on Monday.

Amazon has been spending billions of dollars a year on creating and licensing TV shows and films, as the retailer gears up to better compete with market leader, Netflix Inc.

Other technology firms such as Apple Inc and Facebook Inc were also getting into producing original shows.

Wall Street analysts estimate Amazon's spending on content would triple to more than US$4.5 billion by the end of this year from 2014.

Sherman-Palladino created in 2000 "Gilmore Girls" that focused on mother-daughter relationship in an imaginary town. Time magazine listed the show among its "100 Best TV Shows of All Time."

Her husband, Daniel Palladino, started working for TV series in 1989 with ABC hit "Who's the Boss?" starring Tony Danza, Judith Light and Alyssa Milano.

He also worked on shows such as "The Return of Jezebel James", dance drama "Bunheads", "Gilmore Girls" and Fox animated hit "Family Guy."

"Amazon is the future of television and we are thrilled to tag along for the ride," the Palladinos said a statement.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)