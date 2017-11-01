Celebrity couple Andie Chen and Kate Pang say goodbye to Mediacorp

SINGAPORE: As of Wednesday (Nov 1), actors Andie Chen and Kate Pang are no longer Mediacorp artistes. Their final day of contract was Oct 31.

The pair, who have been married for almost four years, made the announcement via their personal social media channels, saying it was time to move on to the next stage in their lives.

“I have always placed my growth as an artist as the top priority in every career decision I make. This means making unique and seemingly illogical career choices at times,” said Chen. “Setting up my own company will give me the freedom to pursue projects that I am passionate about and I believe this is the only way an artist can reach his full potential.”

Both Chen and Pang are leaving to focus on their YouTube channel Kandie Family, which features an assortment of videos of them and their two children, three-year-old son Aden and one-year-old daughter Avery.

Screengrab of Kate Pang with son Aden in a video on their YouTube channel Kandie Family.

This new chapter however, Chen said, does not signify a definitive breakup with Mediacorp. In fact, both Chen and Pang are still currently working on projects with the broadcaster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The end of my contract is by no means an end to my relationship with Mediacorp,” he said. “We will be working together regularly in the future.

“I was attached to the company (for) most of my 10 years in acting. They have given me a start in my career, a channel to explore my passions and most importantly they played a big part in the formation of my family,” continued Chen. “For these reasons and more, I’ll forever be grateful, and I am happy to be moving on to the next stage of my career with their blessings.”

The 32-year-old first broke onto the scene when he won talent contest Star Search back in 2007. Over the last decade, he has acted in popular Mediacorp dramas such as The Little Nyonya (2008), Prosperity (2011) and The Journey trilogy series (2013-2015).



Andie Chen (left) and Romeo Tan (right) in a scene from The Journey: Tumultuous Times.

The actor, who also landed a part in the TV drama Independent Heroes during a stint in Taiwan, said he looks forward to not only continuing as a performer but also moving behind the scenes as a producer and director.

Taiwanese Pang is an actress-host who has helmed major shows such as the Star Awards. The 34-year-old first came to Singapore in 2011.

“I initially thought this was only going to be a two-year performance study experience,” she said in a statement in Mandarin. “It turned out to be seven years.

“In this big (Mediacorp) family, I’ve made many great friendships and even established my own family,” she said. “In this journey of life, there have been many milestones. And now that I have a family and children, I’ll need a lot more space and time to realise all my original dreams.

“Thank you to the television station and bosses for all the support and opportunities,” she added. “I’m forever grateful that this has been my platform to develop and grow.”

Kate Pang (second from right) and Andie Chen (far right) with fellow Joys of Life cast members.

Commenting on the couple's decision, head of The Celebrity Agency Georgina Chang wished them success.



“Kate and Andie are an extremely talented couple,” she said. “We’ve enjoyed working with them and will continue to work with them on an ad hoc basis. They are true artistic souls and stay authentic to their beliefs and passion. I know they will continue to do very well as artistes.”