Animatronic Trump joins Disney's Hall of Presidents

FLORIDA: An animatronic version of US President Donald Trump has been added to Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents attraction.

The robotic figure debuted on Tuesday (Dec 19) at Disney's Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida.

The Trump-likeness wears a black suit, jacket unbuttoned, and a blue and white striped tie.

According to a statement published on Disney's website, Trump "personally recorded remarks exclusively for The Hall of Presidents, just as each sitting president has done for the attraction since the early 1990s."

The animatronic Trump delivers a speech alongside other American presidents, including George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, in a 25-minute retelling of the history of the United States.

TWITTERSPHERE AGHAST OVER TRUMP LIKENESS



Twitter users said the figure, dressed in a dark suit, looked more like Hillary Clinton or Hollywood actor Jon Voight, a Trump supporter.

Disney gave the job of Trump in the Hall of Presidents to Jon Voight and I can’t stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/dtu4PnqPv4 — Wil Spillane 🚀 (@2xUEss) December 19, 2017

Others compared it to veteran US actress Angela Lansbury or the character Biff Tannen from the film "Back to the Future."

"The more I see of Disney's 'Hall of Presidents' Trump, the more I'm convinced they made a Hillary one first and had to redo it" said Twitter user Maplecocaine.

The more I see of Disney's 'Hall of Presidents' Trump, the more I'm convinced they made a Hillary one first and had to redo it pic.twitter.com/vJTMnZPak8 — maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) December 19, 2017

"It looks like Jon Voight and Hillary had a man-baby," said another Twitter account under the handle Tyree.

The comedy website Funny or Die quickly dubbed over the official recording on Trump's voice, in which he talks about "the achievements of the American spirit," with some of his more lurid proclamations, such as the "Access Hollywood" tape in which he boasts of sexually grabbing women.

With a nod to the special prosecutor's investigation into the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russian election meddling, Twitter user Rex Hupke said that "the best part of Donald Trump being in Disney's Hall of Presidents will be when they move him ... and put him in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride's jail."

Singer and movie star Bette Midler recalled the president's sensitivity to criticism that he has small hands, joking that "they had to use an old pair of hands from one of the 'It's a Small World' kids."

There was no immediate reaction from the president himself, a prolific user of Twitter.