Are films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 the answer to superhero fatigue?

TOKYO: It was the anti-superhero film that nobody saw coming. Guardians of the Galaxy was predicted by everyone – from industry higher-ups to your neighbour’s grandmother – to be the ultimate Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) bomb, no thanks to its outlandish comic book premise and obscure characters like a gun-toting talking raccoon and a sentient walking tree. But as history and Hollywood happy endings would have it, the cinematic adventure of this band of space misfits ended up one of the biggest hits of 2014.

What could have been a colossal misstep for Marvel had instead become one of its biggest successes. Defying the odds, Guardians of The Galaxy rose to the challenge and became the game-changer of the superhero genre.

Its critical and box office triumph triggered a profound change of course for the MCU, arguably opening the doors for the likes of Deadpool (2016) and Logan (2017) to enter the realm and combat genre weariness. Before Guardians, the MCU, albeit one of Hollywood’s most lucrative franchises thanks to mainstay heroes like Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America and Thor, was, all things considered, fairly tame save for the stray alien invasion. With the expected churn of safe-but-sure sequels and tried-and-tested cross-platform appearances, both fanboys and film-goers were facing a future of inevitable superhero fatigue.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige himself acknowledged how these motley crew of intergalactic anti-heroes paved the way for MCU to take more creative risks going forward.

He revealed in previous interviews how Guardians Of The Galaxy were a definitive turning point for the studio.

“The success of Guardians just boosted our confidence to continue to go in new, fun, weird directions, and I think that led to Doctor Strange, and certainly (and) ultimately, leads to the things we’re doing in Infinity War,” Feige told comic book fansite Heroic Hollywood.

Breaking down the success of Guardians, Feige explained how the film allowed the studio to continue to expand with “unique and tonally different things.”

“And also that – which was always something we really believed but it was certainly firm proof – the popularity of a character in publishing in no way indicates the future success of movies… The character doesn’t need to have been one of the most popular characters ever in our comics as long as they’re just a cool idea. You could make a great movie.”

He went on to stress how the MCU powers-that-be are ready to test the audience with all sorts of inter-dimensional magic they can conjure up.

“It was really Guardians, and then Strange and now Guardians 2, which is saying, ’Okay, the audience is going to stay with us on this.’ Why even attempt to make a movie out of the infinity gauntlet if you can’t really do a lot of the crazy things that happen in that Jim Starlin imagination,” he continued.

Indeed, unlike their more famous merchandise-friendly big name counterparts, the D-list characters that make up the Guardians of the Galaxy — a comic series that wasn’t widely known even among a lot of comic fans before Marvel decided to turn it into a movie — was not in and of itself a draw for audiences. Moreover, the intergalactic space opera genre was something that was pretty far from Marvel’s wheelhouse. Indie filmmaker James Gunn at the helm and a then-fairly unknown Chris Pratt — best known for playing lazy, overweight man-child Andy Dwyer in television’s Parks And Recreation — as leading hero Star-Lord weren’t exactly safe bets either.

In the end, numbers don’t lie. With a staggering worldwide box office take of US$773 million, it was obvious that cinema-goers were ready to embrace the weird and the wonderful. Now that audiences have shown with their dollars that these type of comic book movies are appealing, Marvel Studios were more than happy to capitalise on quirk and not hold back on future MCU entries taking more unusual paths.

Pratt told Channel NewsAsia he believes the secret to the original film’s success is the nerve and willingness to innovate within the typically risk-averse world of superhero blockbusters.

“I think it takes incredible courage from a director to make a different movie from the one that worked,” he said during our interview in Japan ahead of the premiere of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2. “Most people were expecting the (first) movie not to do well. And then it did really well, so how do you defy people’s expectations again? And also make a great movie because now people have high expectations? By doing what we did in the first movie (which is) doing something unexpected, doing something different.”

Keeping things interesting and novel, according to Pratt, is especially important when it comes to making sure a film doesn't fall down the dreaded bad sequel rabbit hole.

“I think that people are tired of seeing the same movie in superhero movies, which is a good guy or a team of good guys, facing a new bad guy. A lot of the same tropes have been used over and over again," he said. “And what I think is really beautiful about Guardians is that it really transcends the genre. It becomes not so much about good versus bad, but a story of relationships, of this family that you learn to love and the conflict within that family.”

Breaking the superhero movie mould by choosing character and story over capes and tights seem like an obvious remedy to superhero fatigue. But perhaps what really works in the Guardian series’ favour, besides its refreshing tongue-firmly-in-cheek humour, is its genuineness.

As writer-director of both the original and the sequel, Gunn tells Channel NewsAsia the answer to the series’ global appeal lies in “authenticity”.

“A lot of spectacle films these days are more concerned with the explosions than the people,” he shared. “I think I honestly care more about the characters. My love for the characters come off, and the actors’ love for the characters come off. You can feel it when you see the movie. That and the work we put into it, that’s what really matters.”

Perhaps the biggest secret to combat superhero fatigue is to not see yourself as a superhero movie in the first place.

“It's a story first and foremost about characters and their stories, and who they are and nobody can ever get fatigued by that,” said Gunn. “At the same time, I also feel like we are outside of the whole concept of superhero fatigue, because we really aren’t a superhero movie, we are much more like Star Wars in many ways than we are like the Avengers. As long as movies are good, we don’t care if it’s a western or superhero movie or a mafia story or whatever, it works for me.”

Pratt summed it up best, years ago on the set of the original Guardians film: “It's not a superhero movie – it's a space opera.”