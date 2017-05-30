Ariana Grande to hold June 4 benefit concert for Manchester victims

U.S. pop star Ariana Grande will hold a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday for the victims of last week's suicide bombing in the English city, her record company announced on Tuesday.

Pop stars Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and band Take That and Coldplay will also perform at the concert, organizers said in a statement. Last week's suicide bombing, which killed 22 people, took place moment after Grande finished a concert in Manchester.

