Art-buying 101: A handy guide to buying that first painting for your house

SINGAPORE: For the longest time, Naeem Kapadia has been staring at the blank red wall in his dining room.

It has been two years since the 32-year-old lawyer moved into his three-room condo in Tanglin, and while the rest of the place looks perfect, it lacks that special painting to complete the picture.

While he already owns a handful of small prints and paintings that were either given as gifts or bought as souvenirs from overseas trips, he now wants to take things to the next level – a “proper” landscape painting he’s willing to fork out hard-earned cash for.

“Now that I’m a bit older and stable in my career as a professional, I’ve gotten to that stage where I would like to acquire works that have a longevity to them. But the reality is, I don't know much about buying art," he said.

Singapore may already be bursting at the seams with art galleries and fairs popular with collectors and casual buyers. But there are still first-timers like Kapadia, for whom acquiring their first serious artwork can be an intimidating, and even daunting, experience.

In looking for that painting with his name on it, Kapadia has already been casually asking around, dropping by some galleries, and going online. But he’s not quite confident of taking the plunge just yet – the galleries he’s visited haven't been very forthcoming with answers to his queries, and he wants to know more about what he’s paying for.





Don't be overwhelmed when buying your first artwork. It should be a fun experience. (Photo: Affordable Art Fair Singapore)

To shed light on this business of buying art in the often mysterious world of galleries and art fairs, Channel NewsAsia posed some questions to Affordable Art Fair Singapore (AAF) director Alan Koh and collector-gallerist Guillaume Levy-Lambert.

A long-time collector, the Singapore-based Levy-Lambert is also co-founder of Art Porters, a gallery that has also taken part in Art Stage Singapore and AAF. Koh, meanwhile, has long been involved in the latter, which is also presenting this year’s Spring edition from Apr 7 to 9 at its regular haunt, F1 Pit Building.

What goes behind the price of a painting? What works should you buy? Should you trust what you see online? We know you have a lot of questions but were afraid to ask, so we did the asking for you.

***

The S$2,500 price tag for Singaporean artist Justin Lim's drawing The Drift Project was calculated by the artist based on the time he spent doing it, and after consulting with curators and his gallerist, The Art Porters. (Photo: Justin Lim)

1. How are artworks priced?

Why is this painting worth more than that sculpture? Where did all those zeroes come from? Well, they’re not plucked from thin air. There’s a whole slew of factors in calculating the price, including the background of the artist, the size and materials used, how the works compare to other similar works, to an artist’s arrangement with a gallery (and the gallery’s with a fair), among others.

“Different artists have different values. You consider how long they’ve been painting and exhibiting, what their skills are, where they graduated – basically, their credentials,” said Koh.

He added that there are also online databases where one can compare artists’ prices, such as artnet.com.

For his gallery, Levy-Lambert said it’s the artist who first decides how much a work costs. The two parties then discuss what would be the appropriate figure.

That’s the case with young artist Justin Lim, who works with Art Porters. He comes up with his price based on the hours he spends on his work (and sometimes, the materials he uses), and consults his gallery as well as curators.

Said Levy-Lambert: “A lot of the artists we work with have a certain sense of what their works are worth, as a result of the time, creativity and effort they put in it. At the same time, it also depends on the arrangement with the artist – some are exclusively represented by the gallery, some are under consignment, and some the gallery buys first,” he said.

2. I’ve heard that it’s more expensive to buy from a gallery and art fair. Why?

Galleries and fairs are often seen as institutions that mark up prices, so that a work that could've been within one’s price range suddenly costs double or triple. And unless you’re in the know, going straight to an artist isn’t an option, so you’re stuck with them.

But there’s a reason behind this. Just like how an artist has to cover costs, galleries also have theirs, such as advertising, marketing, rent, logistics, shipping, among others.

“There’s a lot of work that the gallery does for the artist behind the scenes that a buyer will not see,” said Levy-Lambert, who said that the industry norm is around a 50/50 split between artist and gallery.

“The gallery is also a business, and artists also need galleries to showcase their works. It’s an economy where both parties contribute equally. Identifying buyers and collectors can be as much work as creating the artwork.”

The relationship extends further – working with galleries can give artists a sense of security to be able to continue developing their skills and careers. In a sense, when you're buying from a gallery, you're also contributing to an artist's future.

Things can get pretty hectic at an art fair. (Photo: Affordable Art Fair Singapore)

3. Why should I go to a gallery instead of a fair, and vice versa?

Both sell art. What’s the difference? There are pros and cons in going to either.

Obviously, if you want to see a lot of art in just one visit, art fairs are the way to go. Plus, it’s an opportunity to check out international or regional galleries that drop by. The catch, however, is that they’re all renting out booths, which means a limited number of works on display.

Galleries, meanwhile, can offer more – and gallerists will also have more time to entertain you.

“At the fair we’re really busy, because it can draw thousands of people,” said Levy-Lambert, who suggests that you can always drop by a gallery later on.

There are, of course, other places to discover and buy art, like student shows. These can be a good place to spot young talents before they become famous and expensive. But you’ll have to sift through some mediocre stuff to discover the next big thing, warned Levy-Lambert.

At a gallery or fair, he said, “you know it’s pre-selected to be beautiful. And we can tell you why, because we’ve seen hundreds of works, which can reassure a buyer.”



There are other places to spot some good artworks, but galleries and fairs would have already done the legwork for you. (Photo: Affordable Art Fair Singapore)

4. Why do some galleries and fairs refuse to put a price tag on works?

The short answer would be: That’s how it’s always been done. “A lot of galleries will not show prices because it’s part of the mystique of the art world,” admitted Levy-Lambert. Some see it as adding to the “mystery and elegance” of art.

Not all galleries and fairs subscribe to that. Art Porters doesn’t, and neither do fairs such as AAF, whose main draw, after all, is the fact that people know the price range available (between S$100 and S$15,000, with 75 per cent of the works under S$7,500).

“When AAF first came in, we tried to shake things up a bit (by putting the price tags) so that people won’t be intimidated. There's a new generation of buyers and the way of doing things should be different,” said Koh.

5. Should I buy art online or buy based on what I see on social media?

Going online to find out the range of what’s available is always a good thing, but it’s best to see the real thing, said Levy-Lambert.

“Nothing replaces seeing the work physically. It’s very hard to judge with just photographs,” he said. “Even if it’s an artist I know and I see a photo in online or in a catalogue, I have no concept of the size. It could be smaller or larger than I imagined.” (Already having an estimate of the size of the work you want, based on the space you plan to hang or put it, won't hurt, too.)

Plus, going to see it in person means you can talk to people about it. “At a fair or gallery, we can have a conversation with the buyer about the work. We can share the knowledge we have about the artist to make one appreciate the work even more.”





6. I’m a first-time buyer but people tell me I should buy art as an investment. Should I?



That’s a possibility, but it really shouldn’t be your main consideration, said Koh. “Buy something you like first - that’s an emotional investment. Because if you’re looking at an artist who is possibly just starting out, he or she may not have an investment value as yet, but at least you like it. If it rises in price in five years’ time, that’s a bonus,” he said.

Added Levy-Lambert: “You should buy for your wall not your bank - you want to wake up in the morning and see something that gives you great energy, you want to come back home after a hard day at work and be able to relax and enjoy a sight that comforts you. If you’re lucky to have a good eye, your grandchildren will discover they’re millionaires, which will be a great surprise. But that shouldn’t be the motivation.”

7. Should I buy a painting, a sculpture, a print, or a photograph?

Ideally, you should go for what you really like, regardless of the medium. If you’re price-conscious, however, take note of the differences.

“People with a limited budget can start off with photography or editioned prints (or print works that come in a series). Sculptures can slightly be more expensive, too, due to the materials used,” said Koh.

Aside from that, there are other factors to take note of. Cheaper prints may also mean other people will have similar works as you, unlike a unique painting, for instance.



8. Is it okay to ask for a discount?

The more relaxed, less-pretentious atmosphere at fairs like AAF means it’s okay to “playfully” negotiate - just don’t be obnoxious, tactless or aggressive about it.

“A lot of work goes behind an artwork and we need to respect that,” said Koh. “You don’t go to an LV store and ask that a bag selling for S$3,000 be sold for S$1,000 right? That’s not going to happen.”

That said, some galleries may offer special deals or offers at the fair, as a kind of incentive to give a prospective buyer a gentle nudge to buy there and then. That may include, yes, a reasonable discount, free installation or delivery, or an extra personal touch.

“If the artist is in the booth, we can get him to sign a work on the back with your name before he or she flies off, for example,” said Levy-Lambert.

Meanwhile, there are those who intentionally wait until the final hours of the fair to get discounts. While that might work, especially for international galleries who’re flying off soon, you’ll never know if the painting you’re eyeing will still be there, he said.

Again, it’s a matter of respect. “What are your intentions of going to a fair? Are you there to buy something you really like or is it a matter of price coming first and taste becomes secondary,” said Koh.

And in case you’re wondering, some galleries do offer instalment plans, so don’t be afraid of asking.





9. I live in a small flat with limited wall space, and I’ve got kids running around. What should I buy?

There’s no right or wrong in terms of what you should buy, whether it’s a huge painting or many small works. But it’s always good to discuss with galleries what works are suitable for your home, especially if you’ve got children or pets.

10. I’m all set to go buy that artwork. Any other things I should take note of?

As a first-time art buyer, you should come out of a fair or gallery feeling pretty proud about that brand new painting or photograph - which means it should feel like a special moment.

As such, be wary of gallerists who don’t seem to know much about the very artist or artwork they’re selling. And don’t forget to ask for a certificate of authenticity. That piece of paper is as important as the painting you just bought, because it’s proof you’ve got the real deal.

And as you walk around a fair, taking notes and photos will come in handy, in case you get a visual overload. “Remember what you saw where, how much it was and who you spoke to,” said Levy-Lambert.

At the end of the day, shopping for art should be a pleasurable experience, said Koh. “Don’t come in thinking you’ve got to finish 20 gallery booths within the next four hours. Take your time and don’t rush.”



