Author behind hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why will be at Singapore Writers Festival

Aside from Jay Asher, other headliners include Pulitzer Prize-winner Junot Diaz, X-Men writer Marjorie Liu, and the creative minds behind the Finnish cartoons the Moomins.

SINGAPORE: The author behind the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why will be taking part at this year’s Singapore Writers Festival, which will be held from Nov 3 to 12.

American writer Jay Asher – whose 2007 best-selling young adult novel about a girl who commits suicide was adapted into a mystery-drama series early this year – joins other notable names such as fictionist Junot Diaz, comics writer Marjorie Liu, and poet Rae Armantrout.

Diaz is most known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Brief Wondrous Life Of Oscar Wao, while Liu is a multiple Eisner Award nominee who has written for Marvel titles such as Astonishing X-Men and Dark Wolverine. Meanwhile, Armantrout is also a Pulitzer winner with 13 poetry books to her name.

Fans of Moomins can also learn more about the popular characters from Sophia Jansson, niece of the cartoon creator Tove Jansson.

Earlier, Singapore Writers Festival had announced the inclusion of writers such as American science-fiction and fantasy writer Ken Liu and British novelist Tony Parsons, and Ireland as the festival’s country of focus.

The festival, which is organised by the National Arts Council (NAC), is celebrating its 20th edition this year and will feature around 290 programmes.

The line-up includes 65 international talents as well as 240 local ones, led by poet and Cultural Medallion recipient Anne Lee Tzu Pheng, who is this year’s Literary Pioneer.

To mark the historic milestone of the festival, there will be an exhibition looking back at past editions as well as a commemorative booklet.

“It’s important to remember the past and acknowledge the contributions of those who have come before us,” said festival director Yeow Kai Chai.

In line with its theme of Aram – a Tamil word that roughly means “goodness” and “doing good” – the festival will hold a conference discussing the theme.

“I think it’s quite significant that a Singapore Writers Festival carries a theme in a single Tamil word, Aram, which has been very profound throughout the centuries,” said festival steering committee chairperson Kwok Kian Woon.

“(The conference) is a unique, golden opportunity for us to develop a way in which a philosophical concept that is rooted in one of our traditions, and how that can be shared and responded to by people across traditions and communities.”

Other events at the festival include Eye/Feel/Write II, a literary reading held at the National Gallery Singapore, as well as the popular annual closing debate. This year, the latter will touch on whether “Kiasuism is a Good Singaporean Trait”.

This year’s festival bookstore will also be manned by independent bookstore BooksActually.

Yeow said that as a way of growing its audiences, the festival is also bringing authors directly to schools during the holidays, and that it will also be expanding its inclusive programming by adding more sign language interpretation and note-taking sessions.

Eye/Feel/Write editor Desmond Kon Zhicheng-Mingde (left) will be taking audiences around the National Gallery of Singapore, where writers such as O Thiam Chin, Clara Chow and Aaron Lee will be reading some of their works. (Photo: Mayo Martin)

One notable absence in the festival’s milestone edition is graphic novelist Sonny Liew, whose recent success at the Eisner Awards is arguably the biggest highlight for the local literary scene this year. The author of The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye had been invited but eventually declined to take part, said Yeow.

According to Liew, he was invited to take part in a panel tackling the issue of diversity in comics. But before accepting, he wanted to first “engage the NAC in a dialogue about their stance on the book as well as arts funding more generally, and wasn’t able to do so”.

He added: “Not having a chance to sit and talk with them left me uncomfortable with taking part in that one panel at the SWF that I thought didn’t address any of the issues that are more pressing for the arts here right now.”