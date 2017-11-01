Autopsy finds Korean actor Kim Joo-hyuk died from severe head injury

SEOUL: South Korean actor Kim Joo-hyuk died from a fatal head injury in the car crash on Monday (Oct 30), an autopsy revealed.

Police and the National Forensic Service (NFS) said on Tuesday that the actor died from a head injury and not a myocardial infarction, reported The Korea Herald.



There were suggestions that the 45-year-old had died from a heart attack as Kim was reportedly seen grabbing his chest after colliding with another car.

The actor's body was sent to NFS on Tuesday morning after police asked to conduct an autopsy to verify the exact cause of death, said the Korean Herald.

More detailed results of the autopsy will be revealed in about a week, according to police.

Police said on Tuesday that there were a number of misunderstandings regarding the accident.

Footage of the accident recorded by a vehicle behind Kim's car showed that Kim's SUV crashed into the right side of another car.

A police officer said that Kim's car was "so badly damaged" that they were not able to check if some airbags operated properly or if the actor had his seatbelt on.