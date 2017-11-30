Avengers reassembled! The story behind Marvel’s quiet cultural revolution

Marvel’s Sana Amanat talks about how the comics company is creating a diverse superhero universe that includes a teenage Muslim Ms Marvel, a female Thor, a Korean Hulk, and a half-Latino Spider-Man.

SINGAPORE: When you bump into someone dressed up as a comic book superhero you’ve literally created just months ago, you know there’s something special going on. Just ask Sana Amanat, co-creator of the latest incarnation of Ms Marvel.

“It was my first comic convention after Ms Marvel had just came out that same year, and there was this young Asian American woman who was dressed head-to-toe in a costume she had made herself,” she told Channel NewsAsia.

“I took a picture with her and she was like, ‘okay, cool, bye!’ And she had no idea who I was. That was the coolest moment.”

Sana Amanat (right) with a Ms Marvel cosplayer just months after the comics series featuring Muslim teenage superhero Kamala Khan came out. (Photo: Sana Amanat)

It also hinted at a quiet but steady shift at Marvel Comics. The new Ms Marvel, which debuted in 2014, was a Pakistani American teenager named Kamala Khan – the first Muslim character to headline one of the company’s comic titles.

A MUSLIM MS MARVEL, A KOREAN HULK, A FEMALE THOR

Today, Khan is one of a handful of Marvel Comics characters that have collectively signaled a shift towards a more inclusive superhero scene.



Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, Steve Rogers’ Captain America and Tony Stark’s Iron Man are still considered “canon”.



But most mainstream audience are slowly waking up to a superhero pantheon that’s more diverse than ever before: A female Thor, an African American Captain America, a Korean Hulk, a female Iron Man (or Ironheart), an African America-Latino Spider-Man, and, of course, a Muslim Ms Marvel.

Today's new breed of Marvel superheroes also include (from left) Jane Foster as Thor, Miles Morales as Spider-Man, Amadeus Cho as the Hulk, and Riri Williams as Ironheart.

“In terms of representation, I think this was a conversation that was happening in pop culture across the board. (The diversity has grown) significantly so in the last six, seven years,” said Amanat, who was in Singapore to take part in a few talks at the ongoing Asia TV Forum & Market.

But Marvel’s director of content and character development also emphasised that it was an organic change.

“We never had an agenda; there was no ‘diversity initiative’. It was just one idea after another (until) we looked down and, ‘whoa, the Marvel Universe looks so different’. I think that’s amazing because that shows how Marvel is constantly evolving.”

Amanat reckons the sea change actually began with the superhero from whom Kamala Khan took over: Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel (who’ll also be hitting the big screens in 2019 with Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson playing the titular hero).

Somewhat related to the topic of cultural diversity, she also weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding new editor-in-chief CB Cebulski's admission he had once written stories under a Japanese pseudonym, which has drawn accusations of cultural appropriation.

“I think we have to be very sensitive about cultural appropriation and whitewashing. But I do think, fundamentally, that if there’s an opportunity to create more awareness about a particular type of character, whether it’s an Asian character or a black character, that should be our primary goal – telling as authentic, as honest, as fun, as real a story as possible about that character. Because that’s what’s really going to build more awareness about a particular cultural group."



MAKE MINE MISS MARVEL

Amanat recalled the male-dominated scene when she first started out in the comics industry. “Not to say there weren’t women, but I don’t think women were being engaged in a way they wanted to be, in a way that spoke to them,” she said.



Sana Amanat as Ms Marvel with the original Ms Marvel Carol Danvers (left), and as a teenager with teenage problems.

Female comics fans were also complaining about the dearth of female content. “Around nine years ago, we had one female-led title which was canceled a year later. Then another, which was also canceled a year later,” she said, referring to the old Ms Marvel and X-23 (who appeared in the recent Logan movie with Wolverine).

Things began to click when they introduced the character Carol Danvers as the new Captain Marvel. “Women started showing up,” she said.

“She’s one of the oldest female characters we have and one of the most powerful characters we have period. But also, she was really a signpost of the way Marvel has evolved in the last few years in terms of real authentic female representation – showcasing women who are strong and beautiful but not sexualised. It’s not really about the male gaze anymore but about female empowerment.”

KAMALA KHAN AS A SYMBOL

Empowerment has also been at the centre of Kamala Khan. While Amanat said she wasn’t surprised at how the character has become symbolic, what has been impressive has been the sustained interest for the past three years.

The new-look Ms Marvel – which Amanat co-created with fellow editor Stephen Wacker, artist Adrian Alphona, and writer G Willow Wilson (herself a Muslim) – has been one of the company’s top-selling digital comics globally.



Since she took over the mantle of Ms Marvel, the Pakistani American teenager Kamala Khan has gone on adventures with the likes of Wolverine and Loki.

It has had some critical acclaim too, winning a Hugo and being nominated for the Eisners. She’s also made appearances in other formats such as animation shows.

“But we didn’t go out saying ‘we need to make sure that we represent Muslims,” she said, pointing out that Marvel has had Muslim characters before.



Amanat also pointed out that they did not mention Islam or Muslim for at least the first 19 issues of the comic book.



“Everyone said it for us. We weren’t saying, ‘Hey, we have a Muslim superhero.’ We were, ‘meet Kamala Khan, Jersey City’s superhero’."



She added: "From its inception, people asked if we were going to break every stereotype about Muslims. She’s just a kid who happens to be South Asian and Muslim – and we didn’t want those elements to overtake the story itself. We wanted these to enhance the story and give it a level of specificity – so you end up with a relatable human being.”

When she's not being a superhero (right), this Ms Marvel has to go to prayers.

COMICS ARE THE HEART AND SOUL

With what’s arguably a cultural seismic shift taking place in comics, is she worried about alienating what has traditionally been the industry’s main audience: The white male reader?

“I once had a 65-year-old white man come up to me. He had been collecting comics since he was a kid, and he told me Ms Marvel was his favourite comic,” she said.

Ms Marvel (centre) with fellow Avengers, including, yes, a female Thor.

“I’m not worried too much. I think the old guard is excited about the new content. Audiences, I think, will always consider Captain America as Steve Rogers or Iron Man as Tony Stark. I don’t think we’re gonna change that. But we have to be allowed to take these chances and experiment with creativity so we can bring these new characters. Otherwise, where are we going to go next if we’re going to tell the same stories about the same four, five characters?”

As for comics’ place in a world where superheroes already come to life on the big screen, Amanat insists that the former will always be “the heart and soul of Marvel”.

“That’s where everything starts. We’ll always be a comics company. That’s where we got our fans from in the first place,” she said.







But she does admit that the success of the movies has had more people coming over to the comics side – and she imagines a world where people jump from one platform to another with ease.

“There’s a sort of circular ecosystem of content where you’ve got films, merchandise, animation. We’ve got children’s chapter books, short form content, we’re going to experiment with digital content quite a bit more. The way people are consuming content in general has changed so much in the last four, five years alone.”

She added: “It’s going to be a plethora of different types of content. People want to get their content on the go? That’s where we’re going to be.”