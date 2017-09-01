Backstreet Boys back for another Singapore date

SINGAPORE: Boy band Backstreet Boys are returning to Singapore for a concert at the National Stadium on Oct 21.



The Singapore date will be the only stop in Asia for the group, who were last here in 2015.



Tickets are priced at S$248, S$208, S$188, S$148 and S$108 and will be available for sale from Sep 8, 10am at www.sportshubtix.sg, all SingPost outlets and the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box office. Pre-sale tickets for fan club members begin on Sep 6 at 10am.



The Backstreet Boys is the best-selling boy band of all time, with hits like I Want It That Way, Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) and As Long As You Love Me and Backstreet's Back.