Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES: Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.

The 1,941 people who took up the challenge on Lake Epecuen on Sunday eclipsed the previous mark of 634 bathers set in Taiwan in 2014.

Lake Epecuen, in the southeast of Buenos Aires province, contains almost 10 times more salt than the sea, helping participants to float naturally.

