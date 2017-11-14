Batman’s Knightcrawler arrives exclusively in Singapore

It is the world’s first and only built-to-scale model of the superhero’s latest vehicle.

SINGAPORE: Straight out of the upcoming Justice League film and right into VivoCity, the world’s first and only scale model of Batman’s Knightcrawler has arrived in Singapore.



This built-to-scale replica of the tank-like vehicle was a project that took one year - from conception to reality - and kept entirely a secret at the filmmakers’ request.

The Knightcrawler, which spans 14m across and 3.4m high, took a total of 36 hours to assemble on-site at VivoCity.

It will remain exclusively in Singapore from now until Dec 3, before heading back to Warner Bros in Los Angeles. The public is free to get a photo opportunity, at no cost.

The hybrid electric Knightcrawler is DC superhero Batman’s latest and most advanced vehicle.

Seen in the highly anticipated DC extended universe assemble film Justice League, Batman’s latest machine is specifically designed to navigate through tight, dark and unpredictable terrain in the movie.

Die-hard fans will notice the vehicle’s flame thrower, Howitzer cannon and twin .50 caliber retractable machine gun turret. And with its four independently function appendages, it can perform gravity-defying manoeuvres such as climbing and scaling vertical walls - at least in the movie world.



It is also stealth-capable and equipped with a full arsenal of weapons-from a front tow missile launcher to rear rocket launchers.

Justice League features Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as the Flash.



