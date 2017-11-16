Batman vs Ironman: Can DC Comics movie adaptations catch up with Marvel's?

Marvel's movie adaptations have generally been viewed much more positively than their DC rivals. But how fair is that?

LONDON: Viewed as a darker and more sullen cousin to their perkier and sunnier Marvel counterparts, the DC Comics extended universe (DCEU) has usually been seen as second-best when it comes to superhero movie adaptations.



But is that fair?



It is no secret that DC’s cinematic efforts have struggled to win the hearts of both fans and critics. Movies such as Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Suicide Squad (2016) were all infamously critical flops, with accusations that they were convoluted, muddled and guilty of incoherent storytelling.



However, the critical opprobrium has apparently been no obstacle to box office success, with the three DC films clocking in worldwide grosses of US$668,045,518, US$873,260,194 and US$745,600,054, respectively.



In comparison, the first three films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) landed far lower at US$585,174,222 for Iron Man (2008), US$263,427,551 for The Incredible Hulk (2008) and US$623,933,331 Iron Man 2 (2010) at the worldwide box office.



If box office gross and fan love was the barometer, DCEU is in a good place. But the onslaught of critical derision is something which could have been blocking even greater commercial success.



Then along came Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot earlier this year. It was the critical darling and commercial box-office juggernaut that fans were waiting for, with a tone and levity that wasn’t found in previous DC films. It signaled a potentially significant turn in the DCEU tide.

And hot on its heels is Justice League, which brings together an A-list cast playing A-list superheroes.



The film brings back Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, respectively, and they’re joined by Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg to round out the superteam.



It’s a crucial installment in this ambitious interconnected world of superheroes. Not only is it positioned to be DC’s answer to Marvel’s Avengers, it is also expected to establish Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg ahead of their own adaptations.



More importantly, it’s also a test of DC's pivot from the grim and gritty tone of its first three films, to the more light-hearted style of Wonder Woman.



But can it assume the mantle and carry on the momentum? Was there a conscious effort to shift away from the broodiness of earlier DC films to introduce more levity along the lines of Marvel? After all, it was Avengers’ director Joss Whedon who was picked to finish the film after Zack Snyder stepped down to deal with a family tragedy.



Ben Affleck told Channel NewsAsia that light-heartedness could always be found in all DC source material.



"I don’t think there’s a conscious effort to ape the Marvel tone,” he said. “It’s just more to do with being consistent with the origins of these characters, which is the DC comics – there’s plenty of fun, levity, irony and stuff like that. It just hadn’t been mined (in the earlier films).”

Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg, agreed.



“Justice League for sure is a different tone (from the other DCEU movies) but I think that is part and parcel with so many different personalities coming into the mix,” he explained.



“It’s about finding that balance and that melting pot for these characters specifically.”



For Peter Lin, who writes for Singapore's long running pop culture blog HereBeGeeks.com, the DCEU is a “breath of fresh air, in an increasingly repetitive genre”.



“I think the DCEU is necessary to show that superhero movies don’t have to stick to one formula,” he said.



Lim Cheng Tju, country editor (Singapore) of the International Journal of Comic Art and writer of the new graphic novel Guidebook to Nanyang Diplomacy, says detractors forget the fact that DC had to play catch up with Marvel.



“Marvel had the first mover advantage with Iron Man and the rest of the MCU films that followed,” he said. “DC came into the game late with no unified universe until Justice League.”

Henry Cavill, who plays Superman, admitted that the style DC previously went for hasn’t necessarily worked. He believes that Wonder Woman has now pointed the DC cinematic franchise in the right direction, which should bode well for Justice League.



“I feel like now the right mistakes have been made and they haven’t been pandered (to), and we can start telling the stories in the way they need to be told,” he said.



But die hard DC fans like Peter Lin disagree and feel the the DCEU has been on the right track all along.



“I firmly believe that Justice League is part of a consistent tonal trajectory that began with Man of Steel," said Lin. "It’s more about the character development that was signaled at the end of Batman v Superman than course-correction. There’s nothing reactionary about it."

Lim, on the other hand, agrees with Cavill and feels that with the tonally lighter Wonder Woman and Justice League now on the playing field, DC has a real shot of catching up now. “I think audience these days wants a mix of action and laughter," he said.



Filmmaker Wee Li Lin says she's firmly in the DC camp thanks to Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. Even though the series technically does not belong in the DCEU, Wee feels that the tone he set should carry on into the other films.



"Nolan's series is still the best and my favourite of all superhero movies," she said. "It's such a cut above everything else in the superhero universe. He set the bar so high and no one has touched it since."



As for the much hullaballoo-ed rivalry between the DC and Marvel franchises, Cavill believes it “lives in the fans more so than it does in us".



"For all of us who are making these movies or for the comic book artists and writers, there have been rivalries in the past but now it's just about celebrating these characters, certainly for us,” he said.

“I mean, I'm sure when it comes to deep finances, when it comes to DC and Marvel there's always going to be competition, but they need each other to survive as well. If one goes down that means superheroes aren't popular and you don't want that because if one goes down the other goes down."