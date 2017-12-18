BIGBANG's Taeyang and actress Min Hyo-rin to wed

SINGAPORE: BIGBANG's Taeyang and his girlfriend, actress Min Hyo-rin, are engaged, the Korean pop star confirmed Monday (Dec 18).

The 29-year-old wrote on his Instagram page: "Today I want to share with you guys about the most important and joyful promise I have made in my life.

"I have pledged to spend the rest of my life with Min Hyo-rin, the one who has always stuck by me the past four years."

Taeyang, whose real name is Dong Young-bae, said that "through all the good times and the bad times, she always believed in (him)".

The Wedding Dress star also thanked fans, his management agency YG Entertainment, as well as the other BIGBANG members and asked for "blessings for (their) future ahead as a couple".





Local reports said the couple, who have been dating since 2015, will marry in February next year before Taeyang enlists in the military.

Every South Korean man aged between 18 and 35 is required to perform two years of military service. Rapper and actor T.O.P was the first member of the group to enlist, but was indicted in mid-2017 on charges of smoking marijuana and transferred out of Gangnam police station, where he had been a conscripted policeman since February.