BIGBANG's Taeyang brings White Night tour to Singapore on Oct 27

SINGAPORE: K-pop idol Taeyang will be performing in Singapore on Oct 27 as part of a world tour promoting his latest studio album White Night, concert promoter Unusual Entertainment announced on Tuesday (Oct 10).

The concert will be held at 8pm at The Star Theatre and tickets went on sale Wednesday morning for S$168, S$208, S$248 and S$288 at www.apactix.com, the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, The Star Performing Arts Centre Box Office and all SingPost outlets.

There are also VIP tickets priced at S$328, which include an exclusive laminated pass and access to the "soundcheck party".





Taeyang, a member of K-pop group BIGBANG, last performed solo in Singapore as part of his first world tour promoting Rise.

