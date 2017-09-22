Biker ballerinas and flowers strut down Moschino's Milan catwalk

American designer Jeremy Scott once again brought looks with attitude to the Moschino catwalk on Thursday, parading models in biker ballerina outfits and flower-shaped dresses.

MILAN: American designer Jeremy Scott once again brought looks with attitude to the Moschino catwalk on Thursday, parading models in biker ballerina outfits and flower-shaped dresses.

Scott's designs for spring-summer 2018 showed that character can ooze out of a leather studded jacket, a pink tulle ballet tutu and a delicate flower dress alike.

The designs echoed the "couture is an attitude" slogan of his last collection in February.

The show began with a biker ballerina wearing a light blue-feathered tutu and a black leather studded jacket. She was followed by others wearing revealing ballet tulle skirts, adorned with fishnet stockings, mesh tops, pearl necklaces, leather bodysuits, fascinators and shiny studded boots.

One model wore a light denim jacket with a "my little pony" design on the back and a rainbow "Moschino" on the top - just like the smartphone cover the Italian fashion house offered in logoed bags to its most important guests.

Biker ballerinas turned into crystal embellished angels-meet-rock chicks, with black and silver bustiers sprouting feather wings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rock morphed into classical violin music, heralding the entrance of a model in a pink tulip-shaped outfit, picking petals out of her dress and throwing them into the audience.

A gerbera, poppy and lily all took shape in elegant dresses, alternating with shorter but fuller ones in the shapes of flower buds and a skirt of red roses with an off-the-shoulder draped white top.

Model Gigi Hadid wore a long design in the shape of a huge floral bouquet.

Scott himself closed the show, striding down the black catwalk set in the courtyard of an army barracks, wearing ripped light denim jeans and an iridescent biker jacket, to a clamour of applause.

(Editing by Andrew Roche)