Birth of baby son took 38 hours, says Janet Hsieh

Taiwanese host and actress Janet Hsieh, who gave birth to a baby boy last week, shared that her protracted labour ran to 38 hours.

"Long story short, 38 hours later, we have our baby boy," she wrote on Instagram in one of six posts detailing the birth.

She also shared that her son, born on Oct 11, weighed 3.65kg.

Hsieh, who is married to Singapore-based actor George Young, has been sharing candid details about her pregnancy and posted on Oct 8 that her baby was overdue by a week.

我們的baby真的住的太太太太太太太舒服了！已經超過預產期一個禮拜但還是不想退房， 所以我們上網查了一些自然催生的方法來試試. @instageorgey 全影片在我們的fb！ #Week41 - a week past Due Date...time to look at other methods of encouraging getting baby to check out of Hotel Janet Hsieh Full video on Facebook A post shared by Janet Hsieh (@janetagram) on Oct 8, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Despite deciding earlier to have as natural a birth as possible, they opted to induce the birth and went to the hospital the next day.



She wrote in a tongue-in-cheek post that her detailed birth plan came to nought: "Fly your birth plan (now a paper airplane) out the closest window and wave bye bye."

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also said that she had some fears that harm would come to the baby if the birth was delayed for too long and decided to follow the doctor's advice.



"As a mother, you are constantly worried about that baby inside your belly and you just want to do anything possible to make sure it is OK," she wrote.

Her husband, Young, was there to witness the birth of their son which Hsieh said looked "like an alien" when he was first born.

She reflected: "Having a baby is a wonderful, yet absolutely terrifying thing, and you feel completely vulnerable when you are going through labour ... You need an environment which makes you feel as comfortable as possible, in what is going to possibly be THE MOST UNcomfortable day in your life! (Or, in my case, 38 LOOONG hours of my life!)"

Labour can last from hours to days and for first-time mothers the process takes an average of about 14 hours, according to parents.com.