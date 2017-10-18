Birth of baby son took 38 hours, says Janet Hsieh



Janet Hsieh and George Young waiting at the hospital as she prepares to give birth. (Photo: Instagram / Janetagram)
Taiwanese host and actress Janet Hsieh, who gave birth to a baby boy last week, shared that her protracted labour ran to 38 hours.

"Long story short, 38 hours later, we have our baby boy," she wrote on Instagram in one of six posts detailing the birth.

She also shared that her son, born on Oct 11, weighed 3.65kg.

Hsieh, who is married to Singapore-based actor George Young, has been sharing candid details about her pregnancy and posted on Oct 8 that her baby was overdue by a week.

Despite deciding earlier to have as natural a birth as possible, they opted to induce the birth and went to the hospital the next day.

She wrote in a tongue-in-cheek post that her detailed birth plan came to nought: "Fly your birth plan (now a paper airplane) out the closest window and wave bye bye."

[2/9] 如何把寶寶生出來的101條守則： How to deliver a baby 101: 先列出一個非常詳細的生寶寶計畫，包含以下需要事先想清楚： 自然產 v.s. 剖腹產 有打藥催生 v.s. 無藥 會陰剪開 v.s. 自然撕裂 是否寶寶一生出來就和母體肌膚接觸 是否保存臍帶、臍帶血 Write a very detailed birth plan. Include the following Vaginal delivery vs. C-section Medicated vs. Non-medicated Episiotomy or natural tearing Skin to skin afterwards or not Do you want to keep the umbilical cord and cord blood for cord blood registry？ 2. 小心翼翼地拿著那本生寶寶計畫並且沿長邊對著中線對折 Take that birth plan and carefully fold it in half, long ways, down the middle. 3. 再將紙攤開來 Open it back up again 4. 將紙的右上角往中線摺成三角形 Fold the top right corner down to the middle line, forming a triangle 5. 將紙的左上角往中線摺成另一個對等的三角形 Fold the left right corner down to the middle line, forming a matching triangle 6. 將你的生寶寶計畫(現在它應該是個紙飛機了)往窗外飛，然後和它揮手說再見 Fly your birth plan (now a paper airplane) out the closest window and wave byebye 哈哈。 well， 這個是我自己的經驗啦。 Haha. Well, that’s how it worked out for me in the end anyway.

She also said that she had some fears that harm would come to the baby if the birth was delayed for too long and decided to follow the doctor's advice.

"As a mother, you are constantly worried about that baby inside your belly and you just want to do anything possible to make sure it is OK," she wrote.

[5/9] 每一位迎接寶寶來臨的準媽媽甚至準爸爸都會害怕自己的寶寶會在準備出生的前幾天因為受臍帶纏繞而窒息，或是寶寶會開始在媽媽肚子的羊水中便便甚而吃到自己的胎便，這其實很危險且容易造成感染，或是胎盤會開始失去功能等等。身為一位母親，妳就是會時不時的替寶寶擔心這擔心那，一切都是為了確保他/她能夠平安。 Every mother and even father has the fear that their baby will get tangled on its umbilical cord and stop breathing just DAYS before he or she is supposed to be born, or that it will start to poop inside and eat it’s own poop inside the amniotic fluid which can be very dangerous and cause infection, or the placenta will start will fail, etc etc. As a mother, you are constantly worried about that baby inside your belly and you just want to do anything possible to make sure it is OK. 所以，因為腦中有這麼多的擔心和顧慮不斷徘徊，於是我們乖乖的聽醫師的話，10月9日的中午12點準時到醫院報到，和飯店check in，喔不是，我是說我們的產房，並且真的開始面對催生這件事。 So, with these concerns and considerations in mind, we listened to our doctor and by 12 noon on October 9th, we checked into our hotel room, I mean, our hospital room, and started INDUCTION.

Her husband, Young, was there to witness the birth of their son which Hsieh said looked "like an alien" when he was first born.

She reflected: "Having a baby is a wonderful, yet absolutely terrifying thing, and you feel completely vulnerable when you are going through labour ... You need an environment which makes you feel as comfortable as possible, in what is going to possibly be THE MOST UNcomfortable day in your life! (Or, in my case, 38 LOOONG hours of my life!)"

Labour can last from hours to days and for first-time mothers the process takes an average of about 14 hours, according to parents.com.

Source: CNA/hm

