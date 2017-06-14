Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to turn into an 'arts wonderland' at this year’s PAssionArts Festival

The sixth edition of the People’s Association’s community arts festival will also be heading to places such as Science Centre Singapore, Pasir Ris Beach, and Aljunied.

SINGAPORE: Next month, visitors will see more than verdant greenery at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park when the site becomes an “arts wonderland”.

This year’s edition of PAssionArts Festival will kick off with a three-day site-specific event called LandArts, which will see various types of installations and performances scattered all over the park. It will run from June 30 to July 2, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gracing the official opening on July 1.

This is one of the many events lined up by People’s Association (PA) for its sixth edition of the annual community arts event, which will run until Aug 5.

Carrying the theme Arts of Wonder, One Nation, the festival includes around 500 art activities and programmes to be held island-wide, including 48 festival villages.

PA group director for arts and culture, Nah Juay Hng, said the festival aims to “bring arts of quality and freshness to the community” as well as a way of encouraging residents to use art in the lead up to National Day on Aug 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These "plank art" works created by Singaporeans from all walks of life will be seen at 200 heartland locations during PAssionArts Festival 2017. (Photo: Mayo Martin)

Some of the artworks at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park include the Plank Art and Water Lily Garden, comprising 20,000 artworks made of wooden planks that are painted by 15,000 residents and students from all over Singapore.

There will also be a Kids’ Art Village, which will include “teepees” for children to create musical instruments with found objects, and a kinetic art installation by Singaporean artist Eugene Soh.

Another site-specific installation comprises a lips-and-eyes work called Senses, a collaboration among residents, Nanyang Polytechnic students and arts collective Band of Doodlers. It features over 20 lips sculptures and six pairs of animatronic eyes situated among the trees.

The LandArts project aims to “transform this park into an arts wonderland,” said Noelene De Foe, a grassroots leader and organising chairperson for the initiative.

“It will be an extension of the park life – a way to use art to extend the intrinsic qualities of community involvement and illustrate how art can transform the park into an interesting and refreshing area.”

Aside from Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, the festival will also set up camp at other places such as Holland Village Park, Pasir Ris Beach and various areas in Aljunied. Events include a concert at a swimming pool and a 100-act music festival.

You can spot these lips-and-animatronic eyes installation at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park during the first weekend of PAssionArts Festival. (Photo: Mayo Martin)

The festival will culminate with another site-specific event at Science Centre Singapore (SCS) from Aug 5.

Called ScienceArts, it will include 10 installations at the centre’s annexe hall. Residents of Jurong GRC, Yuhua and Bukit Batok as well as six artists and other makers from SCS will be working together on these installations.

It will be the first time that the centre – it is also celebrating its 40th anniversary – is involved with the festival, said Anne Dhanaraj, senior director for education programmes at SCS.

“Science and art are not two different things and it’s more authentic when they’re integrated together,” she explained.

The festival aims to attract at least 250,000 residents to its events. It has also involved its 88 Community Arts and Culture Clubs, which are working closely with 150 artists and arts groups.

Other festival highlights include a multi-ethnic traditional arts festival and a National Day photography exhibition, with details for both set to be released at a later date.