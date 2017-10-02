Bollywood star Aamir Khan visits Singapore for the first time

The little red dot is the first stop on the actor’s promotional tour for his latest movie Secret Superstar

SINGAPORE: Indian superstar Aamir Khan is in Singapore for the very first time to promote his highly anticipated new movie - Secret Superstar.



Singapore is the first promotional stop for Secret Superstar, the latest film from Khan’s own production company - Aamir Khan Productions. The movie follows the immense success of his previous film Dangal which has since become the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

In Secret Superstar, Khan plays against type to bring to the screen the obnoxious Shakti Kumar - a flirtatious music director who sports tight t-shirts. It also reunites Khan with his Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim.



Wasim plays the 14-year-old leading lady who aspires to be a world renowned singer and changes the life of everyone around her in pursuit of this dream. The film is set to open in Singapore on Oct 19.



One of Bollywood’s biggest and most revered stars, Khan is known for playing starring roles in three of India’s six highest-grossing films in history (Dangal, PK and Dhoom 3) and setting new film standards with films like 3 Idiots (2009).



Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is in Singapore to promote his latest film Secret Superstar

According to Khan, Singapore was chosen to kick off the film tour simply because he’s never been here before, except in transit.

“I wanted to go to markets I’ve never been before! And I’ve never been to Singapore promote a film,” he explained. “Usually we go to the US, the UK or the Middle East. But I was suggesting to (the production team) that I like to go places I’ve never been and try to reach out to newer audiences.

“So that’s why this time I’m in Singapore and next I’ll be going to Turkey!”

Because it’s an extremely tight schedule of a day and a night, the 52-year-old Bollywood actor told Channel NewsAsia that he’s definitely coming back for a longer visit.



“I would like to visit properly and see everything,” said Khan. “Unfortunately this is a very short and quick trip.”

That said, Khan did not disappoint his fans on his whirlwind first trip to Singapore.



The legend Aamir Khan sharing with students from various Singapore schools about the film industry (Photo: Howard Law)

Khan met with Singapore media right after landing in Changi Airport on Monday (Oct 2). He then conducted lively chat with young students from various schools in Singapore, including LASALLE College of the Arts and AMKFSC Community Services- a community-based social service agency that supports the underprivileged.



The Hindi film legend shared his stories about acting, the film industry and his life journey thus far with the 80 youngsters.

A young fan asking Aamir Khan his question (Photo: Howard Law)

Later the same evening, the actor held a fan meet- In Conversation With Aamir Khan - at the Marina Bay Sands MasterCard Theatres.

Indian actor-director-producer Aamir Khan on the red carpet during his Singapore fan meet on Oct 2 (Photo: Howard Law)

Khan’s Singapore fans were out in full force as they lined the red carpet to catch a glimpse of their award-winning idol. All 1,600 free tickets to the event, which were issued on a first-come-first-serve basis, were snapped up within three hours.

