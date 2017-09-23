Bottega Veneta's neoclassical look and Blumarine's boudoir on show in Milan

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bottega Veneta's neoclassical-inspired looks and Blumarine's delicate boudoir pieces took centre-stage on Saturday, the fourth day of Milan fashion week.

Bottega Veneta, part of the luxury group Kering , set its show in a 19th-century neoclassical palazzo, now a school. "It's very playful. It reflects the mood of the collection," creative director Tomas Maier said in a note.

Models wore clean silhouettes with details mimicking work apparel and the simple and clean lines of the clothes were juxtaposed with intricate embellishments, with studs, mirrors, grommets, fringes and sequins adding texture.

Designs came in colours from an "optimistic" palette - of smooth rose pink and ocean blue.

Some of the clothes had inlays of the brand's signature "intrecciato", or woven leather, or other details with exotic animal skins.

Men wore casual looks with zippered jumpers, striped jackets, and ankle-length trousers under trench coats, finished with desert boots or sneakers.

Women wore flat, kitten-heel pointed shoes or espadrille wedges.

"I picked Bottega 35 years ago ... and I still love it, and Tomas (Maier) is quite extraordinary," American actress Lauren Hutton, who has also walked for the fashion house, told reporters.

Italian designer Anna Molinari showcased a collection that evoked a delicate boudoir, with some creations from her spring/summer 2018 collection influenced by Asian style.

Designs were at first black and white, with lace trimmings and small polka-dot patterns. Models wore draped dresses or thinly pleated skirts, and black trousers were matched with ruffled blouses or Asian-style tops.

Metal-heeled stiletto shoes complemented the outfits along with big lace-like shoppers. Japanese obi belts were used to tie up some dresses.

In the second part of the collection, white was replaced by pink, lime green and light blue. Among the creations were short slip-on dresses and laced silk shorts, covered by sequinned kimono robes.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday. Also showing on Saturday were the Italian fashion house Missoni and the luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo .

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Kevin Liffey)