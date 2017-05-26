Brad Pitt: 'Our failures are what teach us'

The A-list Hollywood star tells Channel NewsAsia's Genevieve Loh that he wouldn't change anything because "our successes are one thing but our failures are every bit as important".

TOKYO: As everyone knows, the first rule of Fight Club is - you do not talk about Fight Club. As this journalist recently found out, the first rule of a Brad Pitt post-Angelina Jolie interview is - well, you do not talk about Brad Pitt post-Angelina Jolie - at least that’s what the instructions were from the A-list actor’s reps ahead of our highly vetted one-on-one interview In Tokyo.

After his headline-grabbing split from Jolie who filed for a divorce out-of-nowhere last year, it is understandable that his people would be protective.

So, if we can’t talk about love or the lack of, the let’s talk about war.

Specifically, director David Michod’s War Machine, the satirical war comedy film starring Pitt and produced by his film company Plan B, which is also behind Best Picture Oscar winners 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight.

Based on The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan by late journalist Michael Hastings —the non-fiction bestseller about controversial former US army general Stanley McChrystal, the film sees Pitt play an over-the-top, larger-than-life fictionalised take on the real-life commanding general.



The US$60 million film debuted Friday (May 26) on streaming platform Netflix and pokes fun at the absurdity of war.

Pitt told Channel NewsAsia that he believes that “to some degree”, it is important to make a movie like War Machine in a time and world as crazy as the one we live in.

“I wonder what we have to say when we look back on this particular time,” the 53-year-old father of six replied thoughtfully. “It seems quite violent, quite unhinged, a lot of us on different sides against each other.”

Isn’t that a scary thought?

“Yes, but these times too, I just have such faith in humanity,” he said. “Greatness seems to rise out to pull us together and I think we're all in desperate need of that push!”

From Hollywood heartthrob turned Oscar-nominated actor-philanthropist to Academy Award-winning movie mogul-producer, the Pitt today seems more like a soul-searching man with readjusted priorities rather than the former half of Hollywood’s most high-profile and celebrated couple.



One could even glean quite a bit from Pitt’s innocuous answers if one wanted to look deeper; like when he told us he doesn’t quite watch any of his old films, saying he doesn’t “tend to go back”.

“Maybe when I'm old and done, I'll look at them,” he said. “But right now … I like to focus on what's next.”



He did confess what he might do if he so happen to chance upon an old film on TV late at night.

“If it's late at night, I might just check in on a scene, you know?” he said with a grin. “What's nice for me is that it documents a particular place and time for me personally. And the choices I've made then are not the choices that I’ll make today.



“But it's all it's all interesting to me.”



Brad Pitt speaking to Channel NewsAsia's Genevieve Loh.

Looking back, what advice would he give that guy who scene-stole and broke though in Thelma and Louise? Or that guy who upon quitting the University of Missouri just shy of a few credits from a journalism degree to drive his father’s Datsun to California?

“Not much! I see a very young kid full of possibility and excited for where it's going to go,” he said. “I wouldn't change anything because you know our successes are one thing, but our failures are every bit as important. Our failures are what teach us and lead us to the next thing. And there's no forward momentum or evolution without either.”

What is most clear-cut though, is the actor-producer’s belief the way Netflix is changing the cinematic landscape worldwide.

“It’s inevitable,” he said. First of all, films end up in an entity like Netflix. That’s where our films go for the next viewing. And when I think about it-some of the great films like The Godfather, The Deer Hunter and Apocalypse Now, I’ve never seen them at the cinema, because they’ve all came afterwards.

“And home-viewing something is getting so good now,” he continued. “ But it doesn't take away from the communal, cinematic big spectacle screening. And we want to support that just as much. But I say, there's just more stuff getting made now and it's really exciting time for filmmakers and a really exciting time for the viewer.”

With Plan B being such a champion for small but meaningful films that might quite possibly never get made, will Pitt ever do an Asian film if someone, like from Singapore, sends him a really good script?

“Sure, sure!” he said. “We're open and the lovely thing is that the more connected we get, the more we start cross-pollinating great artists and great ideas!”

