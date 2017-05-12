Britney Spears' Singapore concert tickets to go on sale May 18

SINGAPORE: Tickets for Britney Spears' one-night concert in Singapore will go on sale from May 18, event promoter IME SG said in a Facebook post on Friday (May 12).



The tickets are priced between S$188 and S$568, and will go on sale via the SportsHub website from noon onwards. Those who purchase the Category 1 tickets priced at S$568 will receive an exclusive lanyard and ID tag, IME SG added.





The American pop princess revealed on her Facebook page earlier on Friday that the Jun 30 performance will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Her date with fans here was confirmed by Sony Music Singapore in a tweet last month, but it did not release ticketing details. Spears will also make several other stops in Asia, including the Philippines on Jun 15 and Hong Kong on Jun 27.

The 35-year-old pop icon last performed in Singapore nearly 20 years ago at a closed-door showcase.