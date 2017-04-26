Britney Spears to perform in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore fans who want a piece of Britney Spears are lucky. The American pop princess will be performing live in Singapore in a one-night concert on Jun 30.

Announcing the date on Wednesday (Apr 26), Sony Music Singapore tweeted that more details would be released later.

Spears last performed in Singapore nearly 20 years ago at a closed-door showcase.





The announcement comes ahead of her first-ever show in Manila, Philippines on Jun 15, as well as her performance in Hong Kong on Jun 27. Earlier in the month, she will also be doing multiple stops around Japan.

Advertisement

The pop icon currently headlines a show in Las Vegas. She also released an album titled Glory in 2016, which was named as one of the year's best pop albums by Rolling Stone magazine.