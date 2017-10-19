Bruno Mars adds 2nd Singapore show to 24K Magic tour

SINGAPORE: Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Bruno Mars will be adding a second show in Singapore as part of his 24K Magic world tour next year, concert organiser Live Nation Lushington SG said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Oct 19).

The new show was announced following "overwhelming response" after the announcement of the first show, the organiser said, and will be held on May 7, 2018, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In addition, more seated tickets for his first show on May 6 will go on sale, it added, though these tickets may have an obstructed view of the main stage.

Ticket prices range from S$348 to S$168 and tickets went on sale on Thursday at 10am. They can be bought at www.sportshubtix.sg or via the booking hotline 3158 8588, the Indoor Stadium box office and all SingPost outlets.

The 24K Magic world tour is in support of the singer's latest chart-topping album, which was released in November last year.

Three singles have been released to date, the title track, That’s What I Like and Versace on the Floor. That’s What I Like is Mars' seventh song to reach the Billboard Hot 100.

