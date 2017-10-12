Bruno Mars to bring 24K Magic tour to Singapore on May 6

SINGAPORE: Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Bruno Mars will perform in Singapore as part of his 24K Magic world tour on May 6 next year.



The concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and tickets are priced at S$348, S$298, S$288, S$248 and S$168, according to concert organiser Live Nation Lushington SG.



Ticket sales will start on Oct 19 at 10am at www.sportshubtix.sg or at booking hotline 3158 8588, Indoor Stadium box office and all SingPost outlets.

The 24K Magic world tour is in support of Mars’ latest chart-topping album, which was released in November last year.



Three singles have been released to date, the title track, That’s What I Like and Versace on the Floor. That’s What I Like is Mars' seventh song to reach the Billboard Hot 100.