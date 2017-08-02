Bubbles in Hong Kong harbour are Japanese artist's thought-stirrer

HONG KONG: Millions of bubbles floated across Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Wednesday, the latest public art exhibition by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki.

His project, titled "Memorial Rebirth", uses a three-meter tall, six-tiered machine with 50 bubble-producing units to spew out 10,000 bubbles every minute, using up about 35 liters of bubble mix every 15 or 20 minutes.

Children react in front of bubbles, during a "Bubble Up" show by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki, outside Harbour City mall in Hong Kong on Aug 2, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

"I wanted to create a space made with bubbles and light for people to ponder, 'What would happen if the world disappeared instantly like a bubble?'" said Ohmaki, 47, reflecting on the transient nature of his piece.

Bubbles are seen in front of the skyline of the financial Central district, during a "Bubble Up" show by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki, outside Harbour City mall in Hong Kong on Aug 2, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The exhibition runs to Aug 20 in Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Pak Yiu,; Writing by Karishma Singh)