Canada's Ontario to sell marijuana in province-run stores

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian flag with a marijuana leaf on it is seen during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

TORONTO/OTTAWA: Ontario unveiled its rules to govern the retail sale of legal recreational marijuana in Canada's most populous province on Friday, the first to respond to the federal government's move to legalize use by mid-2018. 

The province will create a cannabis control board and open up to 80 government-run stores by July 2019, similar but separate to those that sell liquor in the province. Online sales will be available to Ontarians as of July 2018 only through a government-run website.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Leah Schnurr in Ottawa)

Source: Reuters