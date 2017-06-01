CBS anchor Pelley leaving evening news broadcast

Lifestyle

CBS anchor Pelley leaving evening news broadcast

CBS journalist Scott Pelley is leaving the evening news anchor chair and will work full time on news magazine "60 Minutes," the network said in a statement on Wednesday.

Scott Pelley, anchor and managing editor CBS Evening News, speaks at the CBS Television Network's 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

LOS ANGELES: CBS journalist Scott Pelley is leaving the evening news anchor chair and will work full time on news magazine "60 Minutes," the network said in a statement on Wednesday.

Anthony Mason will serve as interim anchor of "CBS Evening News" beginning in the coming weeks, the statement said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters