CBS anchor Pelley leaving evening news broadcast

LOS ANGELES: CBS journalist Scott Pelley is leaving the evening news anchor chair and will work full time on news magazine "60 Minutes," the network said in a statement on Wednesday.

Anthony Mason will serve as interim anchor of "CBS Evening News" beginning in the coming weeks, the statement said.

