Celeb couple George Young, Janet Hsieh welcome baby boy

Celebrity couple George Young and Janet Hsieh announced their pregnancy on April’s Fools Day this year. (Photo: Facebook / Janet Hsieh)
SINGAPORE: Celebrity couple George Young and Janet Hsieh welcomed their first child on Wednesday (Oct 11).

"I have a son. Janet Hsieh is Wonder Woman. I'll figure out the rest later," Young said in a Facebook post published at around 5.30am. 

Previously, the 37-year-old host of travel show Fun Taiwan and her Singapore-based actor husband said that they have yet to decide where they would raise their child.

The couple has been living in different countries due to their work and could only meet up occasionally, according to a Toggle report. 

Hsieh has been actively sharing updates about her pregnancy on social media to reach out to and encourage fellow mums.

She also did a series of photoshoots, including an underwater maternity shoot, to celebrate “the beauty that is pregnancy and the miracle of life”.

Fun Pregnancy part 1: When I first found out I was pregnant, I was excited, nervous, scared, ecstatic, confused, worried and so many other emotions. And like a lot of first time moms, I had a lot of questions. Questions about what I could or could not do. What was allowed and what wasn’t. What could I eat and what was off limits. What could I do and what could I NOT do. Was my life going to change completely and would I lose my freedoms before the baby even came out?! 當我剛知道自己懷孕的時候，我很期待、緊張、害怕、開心、困惑、擔心⋯⋯就像很多第一次當媽咪的妳們， 我有很多問題：這個可以嗎？那樣可以嗎？這個能不能吃？那個可不可以做？到底什麼事是不應該的什麼事是應該的？我的人生是不是小孩還沒有出來就要改變到我認不出來我自己？我的自由要馬上掰掰了？

Young, 37, a British-Chinese actor, hosted Channel 5's game show Million Dollar Money Drop in 2011. He also starred in Channel 8's drama series Yours Fatefully and Joys for Life. 

Hsieh and Young tied the knot in 2015 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Antarctica after going public with their relationship in 2014. They announced their pregnancy on April’s Fools Day this year.

Source: CNA/kc

