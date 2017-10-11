Celeb couple George Young, Janet Hsieh welcome baby boy

SINGAPORE: Celebrity couple George Young and Janet Hsieh welcomed their first child on Wednesday (Oct 11).



"I have a son. Janet Hsieh is Wonder Woman. I'll figure out the rest later," Young said in a Facebook post published at around 5.30am.

Previously, the 37-year-old host of travel show Fun Taiwan and her Singapore-based actor husband said that they have yet to decide where they would raise their child.



The couple has been living in different countries due to their work and could only meet up occasionally, according to a Toggle report.

Hsieh has been actively sharing updates about her pregnancy on social media to reach out to and encourage fellow mums.



She also did a series of photoshoots, including an underwater maternity shoot, to celebrate “the beauty that is pregnancy and the miracle of life”.

Young, 37, a British-Chinese actor, hosted Channel 5's game show Million Dollar Money Drop in 2011. He also starred in Channel 8's drama series Yours Fatefully and Joys for Life.

Hsieh and Young tied the knot in 2015 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Antarctica after going public with their relationship in 2014. They announced their pregnancy on April’s Fools Day this year.