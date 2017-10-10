Channel 8 actor Xu Bin to wed girlfriend of 3 years on Nov 3

SINGAPORE: China-born Singapore-based actor Xu Bin has announced that he is getting married on Nov 3.

The 28-year-old Mediacorp artiste announced the news in an Instagram video post on Monday (Oct 9) evening, but did not mention his fiancee Wang Yifei, 27.



Xu confirmed the news on Tuesday at a press conference, where Wang was not present.

"I didn't get to sleep last night because I felt too stressed and I felt like I had to have my phone away from me," the actor said. "I felt like I had to prepare myself ... so that I would be able to answer all your questions especially since this is about my wedding, which is a once-in-a-lifetime (event)."

Xu and Wang had filed for a notice of marriage on Aug 4 this year, according to a Toggle entertainment report. He said they have been preparing for the wedding for four to five months.

The couple have been together for about three years. They first met at a friend's birthday party while Wang, a graduate of the Beijing Film Academy, was studying in Singapore. They have mostly been in a long-distance relationship, according to the report.



They got together after Xu started to ask for acting tips from Wang. However, they had to keep their relationship a secret from his manager, Dasmond Koh, who implemented a no-dating rule among all the artistes under the agency.

Xu proposed to Wang on a yacht he borrowed from actor Darren Lim out at sea.

"I lied to her (Wang) that I had to go for filming, so I woke up at 4am and reached Sentosa at 5am," he said. "We spent the entire time decorating the boat and we blindfolded her and led her to the boat. We sailed out to sea and I proposed to her when we were out there."

A clip of the couple's pre-wedding photoshoot in Maldives was posted on Xu's website at http://www.myyuwang.com.

"At the beginning, I was attracted to her because she was beautiful. As time went by, I realised that she's a very outstanding person and is of wife material. She might give you a cold feeling when you first get to know her, but she's easy to get along with once you know her better," Xu Bin said.

Following their banquet in Singapore, they will also be holding dinners in China on Jan 13 and Jan 28 next year in Fujian and Wuhan respectively. Xu's hometown is in Fujian, while Yifei is from Wuhan. The ceremonies in China will be more elaborate, he said.

Born in Fujian, China, Xu moved to Singapore 16 years ago. He is known for starring in popular Channel 8 dramas such as 118 (2014) and You Can Be An Angel 2 (2016).