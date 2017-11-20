Chicken rice, laksa-flavoured potato chips to launch in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two new flavours of potato chips - Hainanese Chicken Rice and Singapore Laksa - will soon be available in Singapore.

Local brand F.EAST will launch the new flavours, which are inspired by "two of Singapore’s most beloved dishes", next Monday (Nov 27), it said in a news release.

Customers can sample and purchase the chips at F.EAST's Christmas Fair booth located at Raffles Place. They are also available for purchase online at www.redmart.com.

The potato chips retail for S$3 per pack. It will also be available in a four for S$10 promotion until Dec 1.

F.EAST added that it hopes to introduce more flavours from across Asia in the future.