Chicken Soup for the Soul turns cold on debut

REUTERS - Shares of the popular 1990's self-help book publisher, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc fell as much as 14 percent in debut on Friday, giving up all their early gains.

Shares rose as much as 10.5 percent to US$13.26, above the US$12 IPO price, but reversed course thirty minutes into trading.

The company sold a total of 2.5 million shares, raising US$30 million in proceeds. It had initially planned to sell 900,000 shares for US$12 apiece, with an option to sell up to 1.6 million additional shares in case of oversubscription. (http://bit.ly/2idmrEr)

"...there are questions about the company's valuation and growth potential," Jay Ritter, IPO expert and professor at the University of Florida said.

"As with all companies, all IPOs, there is the tug of war between the bears and bulls. But it is unusual for such a small company to go public in the United States."

The company, which trades under the symbol 'CCSE' on Nasdaq, filed for an IPO under the Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering which allows smaller companies to raise up to US$50 million from non-institutional investors like crowdfunding websites and fans.

The seller of the iconic 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' books — which feature true, inspirational stories about people's lives and their experiences — expects to use the proceeds to repay debt.

The books have consistently been New York Times bestsellers, it was on the list continuously from 1994 to 1998. It also holds the Guinness Book of World Record, for 'Most Books on the New York Times best-seller list at one time' in 1999. (http://bit.ly/2icFvCx)

The company has sold over 110 million copies in the United States and Canada alone, and more than half a billion worldwide.

Contributors to the books include Oprah Winfrey, former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

In 2004, the company launched pet food products and last year it signed a deal with A Plus, a website founded by Ashton Kutcher, to distribute video content worldwide.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc reported total revenue of US$8.1 million in 2016, up nearly five fold from the previous year.

HCFP/Capital Markets LLC, The Benchmark Co LLC and Weild Capital LLC were the joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

(Additional reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)