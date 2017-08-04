Civic District comes alive with a new night-time outdoor festival

The inaugural Civic District Outdoor Festival includes installations, performances and markets across the National Gallery Singapore and its neighbouring cultural institutions.

SINGAPORE: The annual Singapore Night Festival (SNF) will only be kicking off later this month, but you don’t have to wait until then for your dose of artistic spectacle when the sun goes down.

The inaugural Civic District Outdoor Festival (CDOF) kicks off today (Aug 4) and it will feature immersive art installations, a food street, an art market, live music performances and roving acts across Singapore’s Civic District. It continues on Aug 5, 11, and 12.

The night-time event, which carries the theme When Time Stood Still, is presented by the National Gallery Singapore in partnership with its neighbours, The Arts House (TAH), Asian Civilisations Museum and Victoria Theatre & Victoria Concert Hall (VTVCH).

All four institutions will also have an open house and will be extending their opening hours until midnight.

Among the highlights is Hemera’s Dream, an outdoor projection trail where images will be projected on the facades of the four participating institutions. The newly commissioned local work follows a story about two siblings who attempt to keep time running. Written by playwright Chong Tze Chien, it features multimedia by Brian Gothong Tan and music design by Don Richmond.

The facades of the National Gallery Singapore and its neighbours in the Civic District act as canvas for the projection trail installation Hemera's Dream. (Photo: National Gallery Singapore)

There will also be an installation of large illuminated rabbits at the Padang by Australian artist Amanda Parer. Other events taking place elsewhere include a dance drama titled Tumasik at the VTVCH and an art installation comprising strings by artist Adeline Loo at TAH.

There will also be roving performers such as Inch Chua, Jack & Rai, Nat Ho, and MICappella.

Artist Speak Cryptic, meanwhile, has created two 4m-high fiberglass sculptures, which will be installed at the festival’s food street along St Andrews Road and at the art market at Empress Lawn.

“It will be the first time I’m presenting my work in a sculptural form and something of that size,” he said.

He, along with fellow artist Gerald Leow, have also designed some of the outdoor booths at the festival.

The projection of Hemera's Dream at Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall. (Photo: Pailin Boonlong)

While the new festival shares similarities with the annual Singapore Night Festival, which celebrates its 10th edition later in the month, there are some distinctions, said fest director Suenne Megan Tan, who is also NGS’ director for audience development.

“The character of the Civic District is quite different from the Bras Basah Bugis Precinct where the Night Festival takes place. They have different stakeholders, which are largely smaller and organic in character, while we are anchored by four national institutions,” she said.

“This is the first time that a festival in the Civic District is curated with a common theme involving all major institutions in the area, and we want to hark back to the time when it had the tradition of being a shared place where people interacted and bonded over cultural performances,” she said, adding that they are also looking to engage another nearby institution, The Esplanade, in the future.

While this year’s inaugural edition is held back-to-back with SNF, subsequent editions will be held in January to coincide with Singapore Art Week, added Tan.

It will also be a way to seamlessly connect other big events taking place in the area, such as the Singapore International Festival of Arts in May, SNF in August, and the Singapore Writers Festival in November.

For more details, visit the festival’s website.